RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nigerian Immigration 'arrests' Bobrisky during attempt to flee Nigeria

Damilola Agubata

In a new development, Bobrisky has reportedly been arrested at the Seme border during a recent attempt to flee the country.

VeryDarkMan, Bobrisky [TLIG media]
VeryDarkMan, Bobrisky [TLIG media]

Recommended articles

According to a new video shared and posted on the Instagram page of social media activist, Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, the crossdresser has been arrested at the Seme border while on the verge of departing the shores of Nigeria.

VeryDarkMan noted that the Nigerian Immigration Officers have arrested Bobrisky who is now in their custody. He also dared the crossdresser to respond and refute the claims.

"Bobrisky has been Arrested this morning at the seme border while trying to enter BENIN REPUBLIC to escape the current investigation by the house of reps. He is allegedly being held be the Nigeria immigration…MAKE WE WAIT FOR BOB TO DEBUNK. Cho Cho Cho," VeryDarkMan published as caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, he also alleged that Bobrisky hid in his car and sent someone to help him sign his international passport.

"Bobrisky was arrested this morning at Seme border post on his way to escape to Benin Republic. He sent someone to help him sign his international passport, and he hid in his car. The Nigerian immigration service is currently holding him," he said.

ALSO READ: I did not defame Falz or Falana - Bobrisky breaks silence

This revelation brings a new twist to the ongoing investigations about Bobrisky allegedly paying a bribe to officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Bobrisky breaks silence over alleged ₦15m bribery of EFCC

As of the time of this report, Bobrisky is yet to respond or acknowledge the allegations.

Damilola Agubata Damilola Agubata Damilola Agubata is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse Nigeria. She is a pop culture observer and has a keen interest in spotlighting underrepresented voices. Reach her: damilola.agubata@pulse.ng.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gimba's 'Amince De Tsari' shows he's an artist to bet on [Review]

Gimba's 'Amince De Tsari' shows he's an artist to bet on [Review]

'BBNaija' star Vee reveals why she has never truly been in love

'BBNaija' star Vee reveals why she has never truly been in love

Nigerian Immigration 'arrests' Bobrisky during attempt to flee Nigeria

Nigerian Immigration 'arrests' Bobrisky during attempt to flee Nigeria

Netflix Original series, ‘Blood Sisters’ returns for a second season

Netflix Original series, ‘Blood Sisters’ returns for a second season

Paul Play Dairo says he’s yet to get any royalties since leaving Kennis Music

Paul Play Dairo says he’s yet to get any royalties since leaving Kennis Music

Actor Kunle Remi sends strong message to social media trolls

Actor Kunle Remi sends strong message to social media trolls

Actress Lolo says men are backing out of their responsibilities as providers

Actress Lolo says men are backing out of their responsibilities as providers

Wizkid’s ‘Piece of My Heart’ sets new Spotify streaming record

Wizkid’s ‘Piece of My Heart’ sets new Spotify streaming record

I've always wanted a big family - Wizkid's baby mama Jada P

I've always wanted a big family - Wizkid's baby mama Jada P

Pulse Sports

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'I can win the Ballon d'Or' — Chelsea's Cole Palmer backs himself for prestigious award

'I can win the Ballon d'Or' — Chelsea's Cole Palmer backs himself for prestigious award

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Seems like Peller and Jarvis are a couple!

Peller and Jarvis share heartwarming kiss at the 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards

Mr Macaroni stresses that children should be raised right [Instagram/Mrmacaroni]

Mr Macaroni reacts to controversial video of children reenacting his skit

Skales says he's the only one left in his bloodline

Singer Skales says he regrets not having baby mamas

Bimbo Akintola has never dated any actor [X/Onejoblessboy]

Actress Bimbo Akintola reveals why she can never date an actor