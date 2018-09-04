Pulse.ng logo
D'banj, 2Face Idibia vacation in Dubai with wives [Photos]

The Idibias and the Oyebanjos are presently in Dubai vacationing and they obviously are having the time of their lives.

  Published: 2018-09-04
2Face Idibia flanked by D'banj play

2Face Idibia flanked by D'banj

(Instagram/AnnieIdibia)

D'banj, 2Face Idibia are presently in Dubai with their wives, Annie Idibia and Lineo Didi Kilgrow and from their photos, these guys are having fun.

Annie Idibia took to her Instagram stories where she posted photos and videos from their trip to the beautiful city. Apparently, they are touring the city and its beautiful hotels with the couples enjoying every bit of it.

Fans of these two music icons know that they have a very personal relationship aside music and it doesn't come as a surprise that they having a time out from their busy careers. We are glad D'banj and his wife are looking all bright and happy after their loss.

2Face Idibia flanked by D'banj play

2Face Idibia flanked by D'banj

(Instagram/AnnieIdibia)

D'banj and his wife play

D'banj and his wife

(Instagram/AnnieIdibia1)

 

A few weeks ago, D'banj showed to fans that he was to his once bubbling character when he shared a photo of himself rocking the traditional Jamaica dreadlocks. It was cool as the look kind suited him.

The very witty D'banj play

The very witty D'banj

(Instagram/AnnieIdibia1)

2Face Idibia and wife, Annie Idibia play

2Face Idibia and wife, Annie Idibia

(Instagram/AnnieIdibia1)

 

D'banj rocks dreadlocks as he vacations in Jamaica [Photos]

D'banj rocking dreadlocks play

D'banj rocking dreadlocks

(Instagram/IamBangaLee)

 

A few weeks ago, D'banj was in Jamaica vacationing and was spotted rocking the dreadlocks which we found really cute. The music icon took to his Instagram page on Thursday, August 23, 2018, where he posted some of his vacation photos. This new look D'banj is trying out looks really cute and we love it.

We all know D'banj to be one witty hunk who sees fun everything and even did that in the caption of the photo with the traditional Jamaica slang, "Yah Man #Skibanj."

D'banj dedicates new song to wife

D'banj posing with his wife and son play

D'banj posing with his wife and son

(Instagram/IamBangalee)

 

D'banj has a new song and it is dedicated to wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow. The music star shared a snippet of the song on his Instagram page on Wednesday, August 8, 2018. D'banj went on to caption the short version of the song with a word of encouragement to his wife.

"Together We Will Pass Every Test That We Pass Through. This Is For You My ❤️#WhatYouWant #LetterToMyWife #Everything #MamaDaniel 8/8/18," he wrote.

2Face Idibia gets a surprise trip to Ghana from wife, Annie Idibia

Annie Idibia and husband, 2Face Idibia play

Annie Idibia and husband, 2Face Idibia

(Instagram/AnnieIdibia)

 

Earlier in the year, Annie Idibia surprised her husband, 2Face with a trip to Ghana as part of the events to mark their wedding anniversary.

Annie Idibia revealed how she was about to surprise the music icon with the aid of Efe Omorogbe and a couple of other guys. She took to her Instagram stories where she posted how she was able to pull through the surprise getaway, with a video to go with it which showed a visibly happy 2baba!

