D'banj is 'unavailable' to female fans who throw themselves at him

In a recent interview on TVC's Your View, the performer spoke on how he deals with fame, particularly adoring female fans.

One of the hosts asked him, "Do women really always put that pressure on you and want to be around you? Do they throw themselves at you?"

D'banj laughed at the question and nodded, affirming that female fans put pressure on him at times. He stressed that he does not pay them any mind, stating, "I'm unavailable, dem no dey see me."

He added, "My wife is usually the one that sees them and when we get home she'd be like 'That one there and that one too was there,' and I'd be like, 'Oh you saw them? I didn't see them.'"

The star said having fans comes with fame but his wife Lineo keeps him grounded and down to earth. He also emphasised the importance of marrying one's friend and building a firm foundation based on open communication.

"She helps keep me grounded because that's what stardom attracts," said D'banj.

"Constant communication is very important, so you must have the right communication. I also think that it is also very important to marry your friend and you have a clear foundation. Which is why after an outing or after something, she can tell me something she saw. Me I'd now be like 'I was just sitting there laughing.'"

See the full interview below: