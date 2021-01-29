Nigerian singer David Adeleke also known as Davido has tattooed the faces of his three children on his body.

The music star took to his Instagram Stories on Friday, January 29, 2021, where he shared a video of his new artwork.

Davido, a known lover of tattoos now has his three children; Imade, Hailey, and Ifeanyi engraved on his chest.

The music star shares his three children with three different women.

He welcomed his first daughter with Sophia Momodu in 2015.

Hailey was born in 2017 to his second baby mama, Amanda.

The award-winning singer welcomed his first son, Ifeanyi in 2019 with fiance, Chioma Avril Rowland.