RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido spotted with estranged fiancee Chioma at family gathering

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

This is the second time Davido and Chioma will be hanging out in public since their alleged split.

Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland [Instagram/TheChefChi]
Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland [Instagram/TheChefChi]

Nigerian music star Davido has been spotted with his estranged fiancee Chioma at a family gathering.

Recommended articles

The singer and the mother of his son, Ifeanyi, were spotted hanging out with some of Davido's family members including his elder brother, Adewale, cousin B-Red and personal lawyer, Bobo Ajudua and their families.

This is the second time Davido and Chioma will be hanging out in public since their alleged split.

www.instagram.com

The former couple hosted friends and family during their son's birthday in 2021.

Davido and Chioma's relationship took a nosedive in Feb 2021, when Davido was spotted holding hands with Yafai, an Instagram model while on holiday in the Caribbean.

Nigerian music star Davido and IG model Mya Yafai [Instagram/Davido] [Instagram/MyYafai]
Nigerian music star Davido and IG model Mya Yafai [Instagram/Davido] [Instagram/MyYafai] Pulse Nigeria

This was followed, by a series of loved-up photos of the two that broke the Internet in March 2020.

Chioma and Davido started dating in late 2017 and went exclusive the following year.

The music star proposed to her in 2019, days after their introduction.

They welcomed their son, Ifeanyi that same year.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido spotted with estranged fiancee Chioma at family gathering

Davido spotted with estranged fiancee Chioma at family gathering

I suffered 3 miscarriages, an*l ble*ding before having our second child - AY's wife

I suffered 3 miscarriages, an*l ble*ding before having our second child - AY's wife

LASU urges Bella Shmurda to come and complete his degree programme

LASU urges Bella Shmurda to come and complete his degree programme

Kanye West allegedly spreading rumours Pete Davidson is g*y and has AIDS

Kanye West allegedly spreading rumours Pete Davidson is g*y and has AIDS

On ‘About Guilt,’ Nneka connects hurt, guilt, healing and love [Pulse EP Review]

On ‘About Guilt,’ Nneka connects hurt, guilt, healing and love [Pulse EP Review]

Reminisce refutes being under pressure to win Grammy, celebrates pioneers of Nigerian music

Reminisce refutes being under pressure to win Grammy, celebrates pioneers of Nigerian music

'Na school runs no make me release album,' Reminisce tells Ebuka, announces two new singles with Buju and Simi

'Na school runs no make me release album,' Reminisce tells Ebuka, announces two new singles with Buju and Simi

Legendary William Onyeabor's son, Charles Onyeabor sees his song hit No. 12 on Spotify's top 100

Legendary William Onyeabor's son, Charles Onyeabor sees his song hit No. 12 on Spotify's top 100

Wurld returns with new single, 'Let You Down'

Wurld returns with new single, 'Let You Down'

Trending

Sammie Okposo impregnates American based woman, apologises to family over infidelity

Nigerian gospel singer Sammie Okposo [SammieOkposo]

Flashy cars, cash, tears and more as Fada Dickson, Tracey Boakye and others console Afia Schwarzenegger

Flashy cars, cash, tears and more as Fada Dickson, Tracey Boakye and others console Afia Schwarzenegger

Sammie Okposo takes down apology post to wife amid cheating scandal

Nigerian gospel singer Sammie Okposo [Agnesisblog]

Social media 'shakes' as Archipalgo reveals the job he does in America (WATCH)

Archipalago