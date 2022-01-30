Davido spotted with estranged fiancee Chioma at family gathering

The singer and the mother of his son, Ifeanyi, were spotted hanging out with some of Davido's family members including his elder brother, Adewale, cousin B-Red and personal lawyer, Bobo Ajudua and their families.

This is the second time Davido and Chioma will be hanging out in public since their alleged split.

The former couple hosted friends and family during their son's birthday in 2021.

Davido and Chioma's relationship took a nosedive in Feb 2021, when Davido was spotted holding hands with Yafai, an Instagram model while on holiday in the Caribbean.

Pulse Nigeria

This was followed, by a series of loved-up photos of the two that broke the Internet in March 2020.

Chioma and Davido started dating in late 2017 and went exclusive the following year.

The music star proposed to her in 2019, days after their introduction.