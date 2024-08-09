ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Court summons Tonto Dikeh, bodyguard for alleged assault of car dealer

Nurudeen Shotayo

Dikeh and her bodyguard reportedly assaulted the car dealer and his staff following a dispute over a vehicle purchase.

Court summons Tonto Dikeh, bodyguard for alleged assault against car dealer
Court summons Tonto Dikeh, bodyguard for alleged assault against car dealer

Recommended articles

The defendants were summoned in a suit with case number CR/359/2024, filed by the Chief Executive of Skyewise Group Limited, Elvis Abuyere, the owner of an Abuja-based car dealership company.

The Magistrate, Iyanna, ordered Dikeh and Gbenga to appear before the court on August 24, 2024, to answer for charges against them.

According to Iyanna, the Nollywood actress approached the car company, whose owner reportedly has a dealership relationship with Mikano, in January for the purchase of a brand-new Changan Uni-K 2023 model from Mikano Motors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plaintiff went ahead to pay Mikano 85 million naira for the car with an agreement that Dikeh would complete the balance in instalments within three months of receiving the vehicle.

The actress surrendered her used 2008/2009 Lexus valued at 37 million naira as an initial deposit before making an additional 3.5 million naira payment but failed to settle the balance at the expiration of the payment window in April.

This breach of agreement forced Abuyere to retrieve the car from Dikeh on May 1 after several failed efforts to collect the balance.

The screen diva later paid 42 million naira in three instalments of 20, 17, and 5 million naira, leaving an outstanding of 2.5 million naira.

Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/Tontolet]
Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/Tontolet] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Having regained possession of the prized asset, Dikeh contacted the car company on July 30, requesting to have her car serviced, and it was taken for maintenance.

Upon completion, the company demanded the remaining 2.5 million balance from her.

However, things took an ugly turn when the actress reportedly forced her way into the business premises of the complainant in Maitama, in the company of her bodyguard and two ladies, thereby committing "criminal trespass."

Dikeh is also accused of assaulting the car dealer and some staff members of his company. The four individuals were said to have disrupted business operations at the car company, damaged property, and threatened to smear the complainant's business on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, they were arrested by the police.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court summons Tonto Dikeh, bodyguard for alleged assault of car dealer

Court summons Tonto Dikeh, bodyguard for alleged assault of car dealer

Tonto Dikeh invited by Police over defamation, cyberbullying, others

Tonto Dikeh invited by Police over defamation, cyberbullying, others

'Good Boys Anthem': Bkay EastGaad's tribute to integrity, authenticity

'Good Boys Anthem': Bkay EastGaad's tribute to integrity, authenticity

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' is joint highest charting Afrobeats album on US Apple Music

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' is joint highest charting Afrobeats album on US Apple Music

We're asking for better standards of living - Alexx Ekubo pleads with Tinubu

We're asking for better standards of living - Alexx Ekubo pleads with Tinubu

How a Nollywood Film Gets Made: Here's what an editor does

How a Nollywood Film Gets Made: Here's what an editor does

It was after my accident that my parents knew I was taking music seriously - Victony

It was after my accident that my parents knew I was taking music seriously - Victony

Show Dem Camp, The Cavemen, and David Nsikak team up for 'No Love In Lagos'

Show Dem Camp, The Cavemen, and David Nsikak team up for 'No Love In Lagos'

Actor Taye Arimoro says he lost roles for not having many Instagram followers

Actor Taye Arimoro says he lost roles for not having many Instagram followers

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Internet sensation Toke Makinwa [Instagram/tokemakinwa]

I did not say the stealing was done by protesters - Toke Makinwa reacts to backlash

Cardi B [Instagram/Cardi B]

Cardi B confirms 3rd pregnancy amidst Offset divorce rumours

Spyro [Spyro_official]

My mother is one of the reasons I grind - Sypro on his their relationship

Emptied my account ,sold my house to start my school - Yvonne Nelson

I emptied my account, sold my house to start my school - Yvonne Nelson