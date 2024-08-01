If politics will make you unfollow me, go ahead - Tonto Dikeh on supporting Tinubu

The politician took to Instagram on August 1, 2024, and stressed her commitment to supporting positive change in Nigeria, even if it meant losing supporters.

She wrote, "If politics will make you unfollow me, please go ahead. I have no hard feelings; I wouldn't stop supporting to make this country a great place. One thing i wouldn't do is stress about what you think of my opinion and of my choices or even block my comment section. God bless you all with love and light, #KINGTONTO."

Dikeh's post was met with criticism and backlash from Instagram users, who expressed their disapproval in the comment section.

An outraged fan wrote, "What's all this na? Can U just hand over this phone to your manager. Without followers... You are nothing, without FANS even the government will not recognize abeg. That you have enough food in your house, just like I do doesn't mean you should deny the fact that people are suffering. I do not hate PBAT but I hate the fact that he is using ya'll to tactical make it look like Nigeria is better in his hands. Stop it, my dear."

"I understand you are struggling to get SSA appointment but allow your conscience speak for you," said another fan.

Another Instagram user accused Dikeh of emotional blackmail, saying, "See emotional blackmail… ma you saw the hardship and you kept mute and you are in the ruling party madam… you have never address the presidency or governor in any video to show you are concern but you are here address us like say we me small pikin.. madam carry ur phone give ur manager. We like you pass make you start all this rubbish this morning.. we be fans so we go tell you the truth."

