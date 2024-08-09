ADVERTISEMENT
Tonto Dikeh invited by Police over defamation, cyberbullying, others

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Police said Dike's name appeared prominently in the investigation into a case of defamation, forgery and cyberbullying.

Tonto Dikeh invited by Police over defamation, cyberbullying, others


The summon was contained in an invitation letter issued by the Inspector-General of the Police Monitoring Unit, which is handling the case.

Signed by the Head of the IGP unit, A.A. Elleman and dated Monday, August 5, 2024, the letter stated that the actor's name prominently appeared in the investigation being conducted by the unit.

“This office is investigating a case of criminal defamation, forgery, falsehood, cyberbullying, and criminal conversion reported to the Inspector-General of Police, in which your name and others feature prominently.

“In view of the above, you are kindly requested to attend an interview with the undersigned through SP Aminu Abdullahi Sokoto on 7th August 2024 at 10:00hrs to shed more light on the allegations.

“Your usual cooperation in this regard would be highly appreciated.

Police PRO, Olumuyiwa Adejobi


Confirming the development on Friday, August 9, 2024, the Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said Dikeh was invited following a petition against her.

Adejobi added that the actress had been released while investigation continues into the matter.

“She was only invited to respond to a petition filed against her, and she has since left the unit, while the investigation continues,” the Police spokesman said told Punch.

