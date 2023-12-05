Comedian, Buchi said he has been granted full access to his children

Taking to his Instagram page on Monday, December 4, 2023, he posted new pictures to let his fans and supporters know that he has can finally now see his children. He also thanked his fans and others who have supported him in gaining access to his children.

"I have been granted full access to my kids... we're better in all things... THANK YOU EVERYONE! The good, the bad, the ugly... Thank you, the SALAMIS, Mama Azmin... Engr ISEDE #1 grandpa," he said

This comes after he had repeatedly called out his ex-wife, Rukky's parents last month for denying him access to see his children, who were in their custody in the United States of America. Buchi also went further, detailing the conditions they gave to let him speak to his kids, including communicating only twice a week, which he said eventually became a video call, and finally just a voice note.

He also added that he could only speak to them when his estranged in-laws placed the calls. Buchi had also alleged that he was blocked after each call to prevent him from calling back. He claimed that they asked him to pay $300,000 a month in child support, money that he said was paid, but in return he still didn't get access to his children.

All through in the past weeks, Buchi had continued talking about the situation on social media.