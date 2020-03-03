Nigerian comedian Onyebuchi Ojieh popularly known as Buchi has welcomed a bouncing baby boy with his wife, Rukky.

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Monday, March 2, 2020, where he shared a photo of the newborn baby and himself.

He went on to caption the photo with a beautiful message about the baby and his wife.

"Join us celebrate God For the birth of my Son.. @rukkyojieh I love u Babay.. did it again like a true Hebrew woman.. ❤️❤️❤️mother and child are great, father calling debtors to pay up🤣🤣after party DCC loading .." he wrote.

Buchi and Rukky got married back in 2017 and they are blessed with two kids [Instagram/BuchiComedian]

Onyebuchi Ojieh, known by his stage name Buchi (born April 4, 1979) is a Nigerian comedian, composer, writer, and actor from Delta State, Nigeria.

Buchi began his comedy career in 2008 after graduating from Ambrose Alli University with a Law degree. He has since gone on to become one of the biggest comedians from this part of the world.