Davido turns 27 today Thursday, November 21, 2019, and the celebrations are already underway for the music star.

Videos from his birthday dinner with close friends and family were shared on his soon to be wife, Chioma's Instagram page in the early hours of Thursday, November 21, 2019.

It is not clear if there is going to be a bigger birthday bash but from these videos, you'd notice that the music star indeed had a swell time with his close friends and fiancee, Chioma.

2019 has definitely been on the biggest years for Davido careerwise and even on a personal level. From an almost released album to proposing to his girlfriend and welcoming his first son, the music has everything to be thankful for.

The baby's arrival...

Davido welcomes first son and child with Chioma {Twitter/iam_davido]

Announcing the birth of his son on Sunday, October 20, 2019, via Twitter, the 26-year-old singer calls his fiancee, Chioma, a strong wife. The pop star also revealed the name of the child as David Adedeji Adeleke Jr.

“Omoba ti de!!! David Adedeji Adeleke Jr I !! D prince is here!!!! 20 – 10 – 2019 !!! Love you, my strong wife!!! I love you!!!!! ❤️💕,” the excited father tweeted.

Chioma and Davido welcome first child

In the late hours of Saturday, October 19, 2019, Davido announced that he was in the delivery room on Twitter.

The proposal...

Davido formally proposed to Chioma in September at a dinner held in a London restaurant. Instagram

Davido formally proposed to Chioma in September at a dinner held in a London restaurant. The engagement came 10 days after the couple’s family had an introduction ceremony in Rowland’s family home in Lagos.