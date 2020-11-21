Photos and videos from actor Williams Uchemba and Brunella Oscar's church wedding have emerged.

The event took place at the Dominion City Church, Lekki Epe expressway on Saturday, November 21, 2020, was attended by closes friends, celebrities, and family members of the couple.

The wedding was officiated by the senior pastor of the church, David Ogbueli.

The couple had their traditional wedding ceremony on Saturday, November 14, at the bride's hometown, Alor in Anambra state.

Recall the movie star announced his engagement to Oscar back in October.

According to the humanitarian,''There comes a time in a man’s life when he needs to settle and there is no better time than now."

Congratulations to the Uchembas on their white wedding from all of us at Pulse.