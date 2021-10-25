RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Charly Boy's daughter Dewy shares messages she's received from homophobic Nigerians

Charly Boy's daughter, Dewy [Instagram/DewyOputa]

Nigerian music veteran Charly Boy's daughter, Dewy, has shared the homophobic messages she received from some Nigerians.

Dewy shared the shocking and demeaning messages via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

"I'm coming for your head. Keep promoting nonsense and burn in hell," one of the messages read.

Another homophobic message highlighted Dewy's continuous desire to make the LGBTQ community acceptable.

According to the writer of the message, straight people are not known for forcing their relationships down the throats of people.

Another homophobic message highlighted Dewy's continuous desire to make the LGBTQ community acceptable. Pulse Nigeria

Dewy first publicly announced about her sexual preference in 2018.

Later in an interview that same year, she revealed that it took her parents a while to adjust after she came out as a lesbian.

Interestingly, in 2020 Charly Boy recounted how he handled his daughter, Dewy's coming out as a lesbian.

However, his post didn't sit well with his daughter as she called him out over his hypocrisy.

She recently celebrated her third anniversary with her partner.

