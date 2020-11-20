Charly Boy has been called out by his daughter Dewy over his recent post on his reaction after he found out about her sexuality.

Dewy who is based in the United States of America took to the comments section of her father's post where she called him out.

"But just a few days ago 🤔... you know what never mind, we already did this in 2018. Imma let you post your lil content for your follows❣️," she wrote.

Dewy Oputa reacts to her father's post about her sexuality [Instagram/CharlyBoy]

Her reaction came barely a few hours after her father had taken to Instagram to recount how he felt when she openly came out as a homosexual.

The grandfather said after she broke the news, he had so many thoughts including fears of parental failure, worry, and even stigmatisation for his daughter.

Charly Boy also recalled how he had even help lend a voice to the Lesbians, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community in the country just months before his daughter came out.

In 2018, Dewy dropped a bombshell when she publicly shared photos of herself and her lover.

Later in an interview that same year, she revealed that it took her parents a while to adjust after she came out as a lesbian.