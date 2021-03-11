Nigerian music veteran Charly Boy's daughter, Dewy Oputa, has celebrated her third anniversary with her lesbian partner.

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, Dewy said she was grateful for her partner and their beautiful relationship.

"3 years of togetherness and I can only say my admiration and love for you continues to blossom each day. You are everything I manifested and I am truly grateful for you," she wrote.

"Cheers to more adventurous and beautiful memories. Happy anniversary to us."

In 2018, Dewy dropped a bombshell when she publicly shared photos of herself and her lover.

Later in an interview that same year, she revealed that it took her parents a while to adjust after she came out as a lesbian.

Interestingly, in 2020 Charly Boy recounted how he handled his daughter, Dewy's coming out as a lesbian.

However, his post didn't sit well with his daughter as she called him out over his hypocrisy.