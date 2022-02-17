RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Caroline Danjuma shows off new lover weeks after being accused of dating Timaya

Caroline Danjuma finally puts to an end the rumours of her relationship with Timaya.

Nollywood actress Caroline Danjuma [Instagram/HRMCarolyn]
Nollywood actress Caroline Danjuma has given clues that she is dating someone.

The movie star was recently linked to Nigerian dance hall singer Timaya, a rumour she denied.

In a photo shared via her Instagram page on Thursday, February 17, 2022, the actress is spotted holding the hand of a man with a very interesting caption;

"RESPECTED and spoilt 💓."

In a recent post shared via her Instagram page, the actress denied dating Timaya.

According to her, Timaya's second baby mama, Tamara was the one behind the rumours.

In her response, Tamara slammed the movie star over the accusations levelled against her.

Caroline Danjuma, Timaya and Tamara Sinclair [Instagram/HRMCarolyn] [Instagram/TimayaTimaya] [Instagram/TamaraSinclair]
"If I'm with Timaya and I'm worried about him being with other woman/women up to a low point of contacting bloggers, trust me sist, you can never make that list! COS NA COLA-NUT U BE ! Don't think too highly of yourself, you no hard like that, everyone knows, and you know too,'' she said.

The movie star was married to billionaire businessman, Musa Danjuma and they have three children together.

