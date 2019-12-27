Burna Boy has for the second time in less than two weeks spoiled himself with a car and this time it's a Rolls-Royce Wraith which cost over a hundred million naira.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, December 26, 2019, where he shared a video of the newly acquired car.

Burna Boy captioned the video with a post where he showered accolades on himself for having a very good year. It's definitely one of the cutest cars you'd spot today on social media. Recall a few weeks ago, the music star got for himself a Ferrari sports car.

Still on celebrities and their taste for expensive cars, about a week ago, Zlatan got himself an expensive SUV for himself on his birthday.

Zlatan's birthday gift...

Zlatan Ibile has joined the gang of celebrities with Range Rover SUVs in their garages. [Instagram/ZlatanIbile]

The music star who recently turned 25 got himself a special birthday gift on Thursday, December 19, 2019. He took to his Instagram page where he shared photos of the newly acquired SUV.

From the photos shared on his Instagram page, Zlatan Ibile is probably one of the happiest guys around at the moment. The music star has indeed had an incredible year career-wise and it was only smart to end the year in a grand style.

The music star only recently held his first concert in Lagos which was attended by his huge fan base.