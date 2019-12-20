Zlatan Ibile has joined the gang of celebrities with Range Rover SUVs in their garages.

The music star who recently turned 25 got himself a special birthday gift on Thursday, December 19, 2019. He took to his Instagram page where he shared photos of the newly acquired SUV.

From the photos shared on his Instagram page, Zlatan Ibile is probably one of the happiest guys around at the moment. The music star has indeed had an incredible year career-wise and it was only smart to end the year in a grand style.

The music star only recently held his first concert in Lagos which was attended by his huge fan base.

Nigerian rapper, Zlatan held his show, 'Zlatan Live' at Federal Palace Hotel, Ahmadu Bello, Way, Victoria Island, Lagos. While some upcoming acts had been performing, the man of the hour made his way onto the stage at 1:23 am on December 19, 2019. [Instagram/ZlatanIbile]

The show had a good turn out from the onset. The stage was small, but sufficient for anything the performer wants to do, but the sound was poor and so were the hosts/hypemen. One could not tell if they were hypemen or wannabe comedians.

Some of the upcoming acts who performed before Zlatan are Blaqbonez, CKay, Picazo Rhap, Yomi Blaize and so forth. Artists who performed at the show include Naira Marley, Peruzzi, Mayorkun, Styl Plus, Yonda, Dremo, Lyta, CDQ, MOJO, Bella Shmurda and so forth. The show ended around 4:45 am.