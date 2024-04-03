ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Burna Boy blasted for acting like a 'man-child'

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The full episode is on YouTube and you don’t want to miss it.

This episode of Pulse Hot Takes focused on Burna Boy [Youtube/Pulse Nigeria]
This episode of Pulse Hot Takes focused on Burna Boy [Youtube/Pulse Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Let’s just say that a lot was said that you don’t want to miss.

Pulse Hot Takes is a weekly YouTube talk show hosted by Elvis Christian and Christabel Ago. Every week the hosts speak with guests on trending issues and dissect problems that Nigerians consistently face. In this episode, they were joined by media personality, Kimmy K and lifestyle reporter Davy Ben.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recall in June 2023, Davido stated that he and Wizkid were undoubtedly the first artists to blow out of Nigeria and take the music to an international audience. While mentioning the “new cats on the scene”, he mentioned Rema, Fireboy, Mayorkun, Asake and…Burna Boy.

Fast forward to 2024, hot on the heels of Nigeria’s loss at the 2024 Grammy Awards was the expected social media discourse, and with the discourse came shady posts on X. A Davido fan called Burna Boy a “pussy” on X, a move that precipitated more shady posts.

See below what was said on this episode:

Kimmy K said, “He calls himself an odogwu but essentially, at his core, he's a manchild. And we all know that the 'new cat' statement from David really hurt him. As a man, why can't you address him? What's with all the subs? That's what I don't understand with Burna Boy. He likes to throw subs and hide his hands.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She added, “Davido outrightly called him a new cat which was shade, but if Burna Boy has a problem with Davido, just address him. All the subs up and down makes him look childish and it's not a good look.”

Davy Ben, who chose to separate the artist from his art said, “Burna Boy is the most talented artist of his generation. He's a better performer and a better singer. Yes, Davido is the most influential and has the numbers, but people keep shitting on Burna Boy.”

Hosts Christabel and Elvis on the other hand, stressed that celebrities should focus on the trolls when clapping back at them, and not extend it to their favourite artistes.

ADVERTISEMENT

If a fan comes for a celebrity, should they clap back at the fan? Or should they take it up with the artiste the fan supports?

Watch the full episode of the Pulse Hot Takes below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Banky W and Adesua have been the subject of vicious unsubstantiated rumours of infidelity, the couple have ignored this rumours and reaffirmed their love for each other on Instagram [Instagram/bankyw]

Adesua Etomi pens heartwarming note to hubby Banky W on his birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger was born with a heart defect [Dominik Bindl/Getty Images]

Terminator actor Arnold Schwarzenegger feels 'more like a machine' after heart surgery

Yul Edochie

Deities not evil, stop burning shrines – Yul Edochie tells Nigerians

Ali Baba [Instagram/AliBaba]

April Fool's Day: Ali Baba pranks fans with news of welcoming triplet boys