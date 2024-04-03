Burna Boy blasted for acting like a 'man-child'

Let’s just say that a lot was said that you don’t want to miss.

Pulse Hot Takes is a weekly YouTube talk show hosted by Elvis Christian and Christabel Ago. Every week the hosts speak with guests on trending issues and dissect problems that Nigerians consistently face. In this episode, they were joined by media personality, Kimmy K and lifestyle reporter Davy Ben.

Context

Recall in June 2023, Davido stated that he and Wizkid were undoubtedly the first artists to blow out of Nigeria and take the music to an international audience. While mentioning the “new cats on the scene”, he mentioned Rema, Fireboy, Mayorkun, Asake and…Burna Boy.

Fast forward to 2024, hot on the heels of Nigeria’s loss at the 2024 Grammy Awards was the expected social media discourse, and with the discourse came shady posts on X. A Davido fan called Burna Boy a “pussy” on X, a move that precipitated more shady posts.

See below what was said on this episode:

On Burna Boy being a ‘manchild’

Kimmy K said, “He calls himself an odogwu but essentially, at his core, he's a manchild. And we all know that the 'new cat' statement from David really hurt him. As a man, why can't you address him? What's with all the subs? That's what I don't understand with Burna Boy. He likes to throw subs and hide his hands.”

She added, “Davido outrightly called him a new cat which was shade, but if Burna Boy has a problem with Davido, just address him. All the subs up and down makes him look childish and it's not a good look.”

On Burna Boy being the most talented artist of his generation

Davy Ben, who chose to separate the artist from his art said, “Burna Boy is the most talented artist of his generation. He's a better performer and a better singer. Yes, Davido is the most influential and has the numbers, but people keep shitting on Burna Boy.”

Focus on the troll when you’re clapping back

Hosts Christabel and Elvis on the other hand, stressed that celebrities should focus on the trolls when clapping back at them, and not extend it to their favourite artistes.

If a fan comes for a celebrity, should they clap back at the fan? Or should they take it up with the artiste the fan supports?