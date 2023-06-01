Beauty Tukura describes 'BBNaija' as a toxic reality show

According to her, the show is "extremely toxic," and she believes that even the fans contribute to this negative atmosphere.

In a recent podcast interview titled "Me, Her, and Everything Else" hosted by Stephanie Coker, the former beauty queen, who was disqualified from the show for breaking house rules, shared her perspective on the BBNaija experience.

She stated, "I was in the Big Brother House for just two weeks, and the circumstances under which I left made me feel like a lot of people didn't really get to know me. You know how it is in the Big Brother House, whether you like it or not. I can't explain it. It is extremely toxic. Even outside the house, you still witness the toxicity to some extent among the fans and all of that. I believe the show is designed that way."

Despite her criticisms, Beauty emphasised that she doesn't regret her participation in the show. She recently shared how she has used her disqualification as an opportunity for personal growth.

"I'm grateful for the lessons. I'm grateful that I can experience something like this at this stage of my life. I took time to reflect, watch the video, and talk to people. I got all the closure and insight I needed at that time. I stayed prayed up, and with God's help, today I'm actually very happy and ready," Beauty explained.

It's worth noting that Beauty recently faced criticism from fans after winning the African Magic Viewers' Award (AMVCA) for best dressed of the night.

Some fans expressed their disagreement, feeling that other attendees were more deserving.

