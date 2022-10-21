Beauty Tukura is a former Miss Nigeria and a former Big Brother Naija, although she was disqualified in the 2nd week.
Beauty Tukura channels Beyonce for 25th birthday photoshoot
Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Beauty Etsanyi Tukura is celebrating her 25th birthday today.
Ahead of the birthday, she released some pictures. An interesting fact about one of her outfits is the shiny leotard that is a copy of American performer, Beyonce.
The outfit is a sparkling leotard with rhinestones attached to it, with a hat with frills and a facemask. It looks very ‘show girl’.
Her second outfit is more regal, it is a corseted mesh gown with a long feathered train and a corset.
We loved the hairstyling and makeup too.
