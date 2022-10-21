RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Beauty Tukura channels Beyonce for 25th birthday photoshoot

Temi Iwalaiye

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Beauty Etsanyi Tukura is celebrating her 25th birthday today.

Beauty and Beyonce in similar outfits [Twitter]
Beauty and Beyonce in similar outfits [Twitter]

Beauty Tukura is a former Miss Nigeria and a former Big Brother Naija, although she was disqualified in the 2nd week.

Ahead of the birthday, she released some pictures. An interesting fact about one of her outfits is the shiny leotard that is a copy of American performer, Beyonce.

The outfit is a sparkling leotard with rhinestones attached to it, with a hat with frills and a facemask. It looks very ‘show girl’.

Her second outfit is more regal, it is a corseted mesh gown with a long feathered train and a corset.

We loved the hairstyling and makeup too.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

