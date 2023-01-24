ADVERTISEMENT
BBNaija's Tukura shares disbelief as photographer charges 500k for shoot in Lagos

Babatunde Lawal

She added that the photographer didn't even know he was being contacted by a celebrity, so this rate is his normal rate.

Beauty Tukura on Instagram {Instagram}
Reality TV star Beauty Tukura has shared her disbelief after a photographer billed her N500k for a photoshoot.

She wrote that a member of her team contacted the photographer, and she was shocked by his rate card.

In her words, "Lagos!!! LMFAO...I contacted a photographer to shoot & this is what he tells me...250k per look & an additional 150k because he's leaving his studio & another 100k because it's weekend. PS: I was gonna do 3 looks."

She added, "Let me add that I didn't contact him personally, someone on my team did so it's not even a case of celebrity price or whatever. It sounds funny to me that I'm paying extra because first, it's weekend and second, you have to move from your studio in this same Lagos."

Tukura is a Nigerian reality TV personality, business owner, and beauty pageant competitor. She triumphed in the 43rd Miss Nigeria 2019 pageant in 2019.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
