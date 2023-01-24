Reality TV star Beauty Tukura has shared her disbelief after a photographer billed her N500k for a photoshoot.
BBNaija's Tukura shares disbelief as photographer charges 500k for shoot in Lagos
She added that the photographer didn't even know he was being contacted by a celebrity, so this rate is his normal rate.
She wrote that a member of her team contacted the photographer, and she was shocked by his rate card.
In her words, "Lagos!!! LMFAO...I contacted a photographer to shoot & this is what he tells me...250k per look & an additional 150k because he's leaving his studio & another 100k because it's weekend. PS: I was gonna do 3 looks."
She added, "Let me add that I didn't contact him personally, someone on my team did so it's not even a case of celebrity price or whatever. It sounds funny to me that I'm paying extra because first, it's weekend and second, you have to move from your studio in this same Lagos."
Tukura is a Nigerian reality TV personality, business owner, and beauty pageant competitor. She triumphed in the 43rd Miss Nigeria 2019 pageant in 2019.
