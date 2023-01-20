ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBTitans: Yemi friendzones Khosi days after cosy kiss

Babatunde Lawal

All we can say is, men will stain your white...

Yemi and Khosi [Valid Updates]
Yemi and Khosi [Valid Updates]

Yemi Cregx has extended the hand of friendship to fellow housemate Khosi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This is a surprising turn of events, as the duo's name has been on everyone's lips, with the hope that they form a defined relationship.

In a chat between the duo, Yemi plainly asks Khosi to be friends with him, forfeiting any form of emotional connection, but Khosi declines, saying she cannot be friends with him and they'd rather be housemates.

Yemi and Khosi were the first to display any form of chemistry in Biggie's house and the first to even share a kiss.

Their show of affection started from the first day on the show. On the opening night, Yemi helped Khosi fix her earrings in an endearing manner, which got social media users looking out for what was to come from them.

Even with this development, you never know what will happen with the duo. The housemates, like Big Brother, will pull several twists and turns that will undoubtedly keep us entertained.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBTitans: Miracle expresses feeling towards Khosi after Yemi pulls out

BBTitans: Miracle expresses feeling towards Khosi after Yemi pulls out

2023 is the year for female artists, here's why

2023 is the year for female artists, here's why

Kel P drops sizzling single 'One More Night'

Kel P drops sizzling single 'One More Night'

'Nigerian Idol': Auditions for season 8 are officially open

'Nigerian Idol': Auditions for season 8 are officially open

BBTitans: Yemi friendzones Khosi days after cosy kiss

BBTitans: Yemi friendzones Khosi days after cosy kiss

How Dammy Twitch, Medlin Boss and Tayo Aina are going beyond the extraordinary

How Dammy Twitch, Medlin Boss and Tayo Aina are going beyond the extraordinary

Zamorra features Laycon on new single 'Kiss n Tell'

Zamorra features Laycon on new single 'Kiss n Tell'

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Joeboy, Pawzz, Ajebutter22, Minz, Spinall, others

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Joeboy, Pawzz, Ajebutter22, Minz, Spinall, others

Mobile-Soundcity MVP Awards announce nominees [See Full Nominees List]

Mobile-Soundcity MVP Awards announce nominees [See Full Nominees List]

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mercy Johnson Okojie

'I had my thyroid removed due to cancer scare'- Mercy Johnson reveals health condition

Empress Njamah and Josh Wade [Glamtush]

Empress Njamah: Nigerian actors call for arrest of actress' ex over leaked nude video

Kunle Remi

Kunle Remi shares how a gay celeb wanted him to 'bend over'

Yomi Casual and Grace Onuoha wed in October 2017.

Yomi Casual’s wife addresses rumor surrounding her husband's sexuality