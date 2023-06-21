'BBTitans' winner, Khosi voices concern over delayed prize money

Despite her victory several months ago, the reality TV star revealed in an exclusive interview with TV3 Ghana that she and her fellow housemates have yet to receive their well-deserved rewards.

Khosi, still in disbelief over her unexpected triumph, expressed her astonishment and lingering excitement whenever she watches the show.

However, she couldn't hide her disappointment regarding the prolonged delay in receiving the rewards, including her substantial $100,000 cash prize from the Big Brother Titans organisers.

While acknowledging the outstanding rewards, Khosi remains optimistic, believing that there must be a valid reason for the delay.

"My victory at the Big Brother Titans show really surprised me, and whenever I watch it, it feels unreal and gives me goosebumps... My fellow housemates and I have not been paid our rewards, and I am sure it's for a good cause." She stated.