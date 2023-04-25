Fans gift Kanaga Jnr new Benz, ₦‎4.7m, 56 gift boxes for 24th birthday

The devoted supporters of the reality star, who are collectively known as "Kanagaforce," made sure that the occasion was unforgettable and would leave a lasting impression on the reality TV star for the rest of his life.

On Kanaga's fan page, multiple posts captured the breathtaking gifts he received, leaving netizens in awe. One particular moment that stole the spotlight was when the reality star was surprised with a luxurious Benz c300, complete with a full tank of gas and all the necessary paperwork.

ADVERTISEMENT

The car was adorned with a massive red ribbon, adding to the excitement during the grand unveiling. As Kanaga's blindfold was removed, he was overcome with emotion, unable to contain his joy at the incredible gift.

Pulse Nigeria

In addition to the stunning Mercedes, Kanaga's fans showered him with an array of lavish gifts. A total of 56 gift boxes were presented to him, containing exquisite perfumes, a coveted PS5 gaming console, a sleek MacBook Pro, designer shoes and clothes, as well as luxurious skincare products.