ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

5 pictures that prove Khosi Twala's body from Big Brother Titans is goals

Temi Iwalaiye

Can we take a moment to appreciate the beauty, intellect and body of Khosi Twala?

Khosi Twala is a Big Brother Titans housemate [Instagram/khositwala]
Khosi Twala is a Big Brother Titans housemate [Instagram/khositwala]

Khosi Twala is a Big Brother Titans housemate who has spent a lot of time on the trend table since the show began.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Before she went on the show she had a Masters degree in journalism, and she is a fitness guru.

From her Instagram page, you can see that her muscles and her body are well-toned. Here are pictures that prove just that.

Khosi has more pictures of herself wearing gym clothes than any other outfit; she obviously spends so much of her time exercising.

All Khosi has to do is turn around, and we can see that her glutes are in perfect shape from exercising, plus her stomach is so flat.

Once more, Khosi gives us a view of her well-toned glutes in this body-con gown. You go, girl!

A bikini body perfectly shows off a well-toned stomach. Can you see how flat her tummy is?

Another steaming bikini picture, need we say more?

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 interesting health benefits of Agbalumo (African star apple)

5 interesting health benefits of Agbalumo (African star apple)

5 pictures that prove Khosi Twala's body from Big Brother Titans is goals

5 pictures that prove Khosi Twala's body from Big Brother Titans is goals

5 kinds of meat you should try this year aside from beef and chicken

5 kinds of meat you should try this year aside from beef and chicken

How to know if sex with someone will be awesome

How to know if sex with someone will be awesome

5 places where Valentine's day is banned

5 places where Valentine's day is banned

4 foods to improve vagina health

4 foods to improve vagina health

4 things to do if you have a higher sexual drive than your partner

4 things to do if you have a higher sexual drive than your partner

5 surprising benefits of chewing gum

5 surprising benefits of chewing gum

For couples: 5 bedtime rituals to adopt this year

For couples: 5 bedtime rituals to adopt this year

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Toke, Ayra & Tiwa in JPG [Instagram]

Who wore it better? Ayra Starr, Tiwa Savage and Toke Makinwa wear Jean Paul Gaultier

Yvonne before BBT [Instagram]

5 pictures that prove Yvonne Godswill was the ultimate fashion girl before Big Brother Titans

Natse for Armani men’s line [Instagram/NatseJemide]

Netflix’s ‘Far From Home’ actor walks Armani runway for Milan’s Men Fashion Week

These were the best pictures this week [Instagram]

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram