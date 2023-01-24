Khosi Twala is a Big Brother Titans housemate who has spent a lot of time on the trend table since the show began.
5 pictures that prove Khosi Twala's body from Big Brother Titans is goals
Can we take a moment to appreciate the beauty, intellect and body of Khosi Twala?
Before she went on the show she had a Masters degree in journalism, and she is a fitness guru.
From her Instagram page, you can see that her muscles and her body are well-toned. Here are pictures that prove just that.
1.
Khosi has more pictures of herself wearing gym clothes than any other outfit; she obviously spends so much of her time exercising.
2.
All Khosi has to do is turn around, and we can see that her glutes are in perfect shape from exercising, plus her stomach is so flat.
3.
Once more, Khosi gives us a view of her well-toned glutes in this body-con gown. You go, girl!
4.
A bikini body perfectly shows off a well-toned stomach. Can you see how flat her tummy is?
5.
Another steaming bikini picture, need we say more?
