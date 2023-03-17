BBTitans: 'I have a big mouth, eyes and nose' - Khosi opens up on career challenges

The 25-year-old South African whose relationship with evicted housemate, Yemi, got her name on everyone's lips, has shared how some of her physical attributes have caused a major setback for her career-wise.

She revealed this while having a conversation with Biggie. Khosi said that she once told her classmates that she wanted to work as a news reporter. They laughed at her for having "big eyes, a big nose, and big lips".

She recounted a particular situation where a person laughed at her because she wanted to work on TV, and the person retorted, saying those things are for "beautiful" people.

In her words, "I have a big mouth, big eyes and a big nose and sometimes people don't perceive that as beautiful. I have always thought I was beautiful until I started listening to the external noise and I had to build myself up"