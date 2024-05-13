ADVERTISEMENT
BBNaija's Vee bites back at Isilomo for rating her 'cheap' AMVCA dress 2/10

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Isilomo rated Vee's outfit a 2 out of 10 and called the fabric 'cheap.'

Vee says that she does not know who Isilomo is [Instagram/Veeiye]
On the heels of the recently concluded Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards on May 11, 2024, Isilomo took to her Instagram to rate the outfits worn by the attendees.

Among the stars whose fashion choices she rated was season 5 star Vee, who wore a bright pink gown with a deep neckline plunge. The gown, though short, was accentuated with a long train and matching pink gloves and her hair slicked backwards.

Vee posted the pictures she took before the prestigious event, showing off her gown. Isilomo reposted the post to her story and critiqued her outfit, rating it a 2/10.

Isilomo wrote, “Oh girl…. a hot m*ss. 2/10. So ill-fitting and so poorly made. Cheap fabric. Wanna fight the stylist and designer for doing this to this girl.”

Isilomo's post [Instagram/kingisilomo]
Not too long after her post gained traction on social media, Isilomo deleted her review of Vee's outfit from her Instagram story. However, Vee took to X and clapped back by saying that she was unaware of her colleague's existence prior to the viral post.

She said, "I didn’t even know someone called Isilomo existed until today."

Vee's quick response led to humorous responses from her followers and other X users. One fan commented, "I saw this coming. That lady should be ready My Vee no Dey disappoint".

Another fan said, "And see as she carry your matter for head....means you are doing well."

Reactions to Vee's post [X/Veeiye]
An X user agreed with Vee saying, "Why would she know? Can any of you see Isilomo outside and recognise her? Somebody that removed wig in the house and people thought biggie brought another guy to the house."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

