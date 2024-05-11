The best and worst-dressed celebrities at the 2024 AMVCA

Who slayed and who didn’t?

Best dressed

Nana Akua Addo

She flung the corset trend aside and went for art. Nana stole the show once again in her outfits made by Yoli Koomson, a Ghanaian fashion house.

Osas Ighodaro

Osas gave our eyes a break from corsets too and stole the show in this Veekee James outfit. We love the fine lines and circles on it.

Simi Drey

The mix of breastplate and crystals gave everything it’s supposed to give. Her outfit was made by Mide Wrld.

Enado Odigie

Stones and a beautiful train. Enado stole the night in this orange gown by Emagine by Bukola.

Toke Makinwa

Toke’s delivered a classy avant-garde gown made by Veekee James. That circle on the gown looks so cool.

Jemima Osunde

Jemima dressed up like she was going to see The Queen; sometimes simplicity does it.

Uche Montana

The use of stones to make designs on the outfit was exquisite.

Nini looked like Disney’s princess Tiana in her green gown.

Richard Mofe Damijo

It was nice to see a man look so regal in aso-oke.

Worst-dressed

Laycon

Laycon looked like he was going to a costume party. The top hat and cane were unnecessary.

Tacha Akide

Tacha usually delivers, but not this time. We didn’t need to see her carrying another outfit around her neck.

Yvonne Godswill

The major issue with this outfit was the fabric choice. It threw the entire look off.

Vee Iye