African celebrities gathered in Lagos to celebrate African cinema at the AMVCA on Saturday, May 12 2024.
The best and worst-dressed celebrities at the 2024 AMVCA
Which celebrity brought fashion to the AMVCA red carpet, and who didn’t?
Who slayed and who didn’t?
Best dressed
Nana Akua Addo
She flung the corset trend aside and went for art. Nana stole the show once again in her outfits made by Yoli Koomson, a Ghanaian fashion house.
Osas Ighodaro
Osas gave our eyes a break from corsets too and stole the show in this Veekee James outfit. We love the fine lines and circles on it.
Simi Drey
The mix of breastplate and crystals gave everything it’s supposed to give. Her outfit was made by Mide Wrld.
Enado Odigie
Stones and a beautiful train. Enado stole the night in this orange gown by Emagine by Bukola.
Toke Makinwa
Toke’s delivered a classy avant-garde gown made by Veekee James. That circle on the gown looks so cool.
Jemima Osunde
Jemima dressed up like she was going to see The Queen; sometimes simplicity does it.
Uche Montana
The use of stones to make designs on the outfit was exquisite.
Nini looked like Disney’s princess Tiana in her green gown.
Richard Mofe Damijo
It was nice to see a man look so regal in aso-oke.
Worst-dressed
Laycon
Laycon looked like he was going to a costume party. The top hat and cane were unnecessary.
Tacha Akide
Tacha usually delivers, but not this time. We didn’t need to see her carrying another outfit around her neck.
Yvonne Godswill
The major issue with this outfit was the fabric choice. It threw the entire look off.
Vee Iye
One word for Vee's outfit: tacky. The bust didn't even look like it fit.
