The best and worst-dressed celebrities at the 2024 AMVCA

Temi Iwalaiye

Which celebrity brought fashion to the AMVCA red carpet, and who didn’t?

African celebrities gathered in Lagos to celebrate African cinema at the AMVCA on Saturday, May 12 2024.

Who slayed and who didn’t?

She flung the corset trend aside and went for art. Nana stole the show once again in her outfits made by Yoli Koomson, a Ghanaian fashion house.

Osas gave our eyes a break from corsets too and stole the show in this Veekee James outfit. We love the fine lines and circles on it.

The mix of breastplate and crystals gave everything it’s supposed to give. Her outfit was made by Mide Wrld.

Stones and a beautiful train. Enado stole the night in this orange gown by Emagine by Bukola.

Toke’s delivered a classy avant-garde gown made by Veekee James. That circle on the gown looks so cool.

Jemima dressed up like she was going to see The Queen; sometimes simplicity does it.

The use of stones to make designs on the outfit was exquisite.

Nini looked like Disney’s princess Tiana in her green gown.

It was nice to see a man look so regal in aso-oke.

Laycon looked like he was going to a costume party. The top hat and cane were unnecessary.

READ ALSO: LIVE: See all the looks from the 2024 AMVCA

Tacha usually delivers, but not this time. We didn’t need to see her carrying another outfit around her neck.

The major issue with this outfit was the fabric choice. It threw the entire look off.

One word for Vee's outfit: tacky. The bust didn't even look like it fit.

Pulse Sports

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

