Ever since the beginning of this year's season of Nigeria's biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, a number of the housemates have taken the center stage for different reasons.

Top on that list is Tacha who before her emergence as one of the housemates was a social media (Instagram to be precise) sensation. If you say Tacha is a 'social media influencer' then you might be on the right track but one interesting thing about her are the photos and videos she shares on her page.

Trust us when we say her almost 500k followers on Instagram aren't just robot followers but fans who love to see the sexy and seductive social media star tease them now and then with hot and steamy photos/videos.

Here are ten steamy photos of Tacha that will leave you guys at the edge of your seats.

Here are fifteen steamy photos of Tacha that will leave you guys at the edges of your seats [Instagram/SymplyTacha] Here are fifteen steamy photos of Tacha that will leave you guys at the edges of your seats [Instagram/SymplyTacha]
With almost 500k followers on Instagram alone, Tacha has become one of the most popular housemates ever on BBNaija [Instagram/SymplyTacha] With almost 500k followers on Instagram alone, Tacha has become one of the most popular housemates ever on BBNaija [Instagram/SymplyTacha]
If you say Tacha is going to be one of the most controversial celebs of her generation, then you are correct [Instagram/SymplyTacha] If you say Tacha is going to be one of the most controversial celebs of her generation, then you are correct [Instagram/SymplyTacha]
Apparently she has a huge fan base outside the BBNaija house as she survived eviction on her first eviction Sunday [Instagram/SymplyTacha] Apparently she has a huge fan base outside the BBNaija house as she survived eviction on her first eviction Sunday [Instagram/SymplyTacha]
In the Big Brother house, Tacha is seen as the overly confident housemate who isn't scared of getting the red card [Instagram/SymplyTacha] In the Big Brother house, Tacha is seen as the overly confident housemate who isn't scared of getting the red card [Instagram/SymplyTacha]
The Rivers state born 'social media influencer' has probably had the biggest fights with other housemates in the house so far [Instagram/SymplyTacha] The Rivers state born 'social media influencer' has probably had the biggest fights with other housemates in the house so far [Instagram/SymplyTacha]
We are certain that Tacha is going to be around for a long time in the entertainment industry [Instagram/SymplyTacha] We are certain that Tacha is going to be around for a long time in the entertainment industry [Instagram/SymplyTacha]
It is not clear what sector in the entertainment industry will best suit Tacha but we know she won't be singing [Instagram/SymplyTacha] It is not clear what sector in the entertainment industry will best suit Tacha but we know she won't be singing [Instagram/SymplyTacha]
Do you guys think Tacha would find love or get romantically linked in the house? [Instagram/SymplyTacha] Do you guys think Tacha would find love or get romantically linked in the house? [Instagram/SymplyTacha]
Tacha is obviously one of the hottest housemates in the Big Brother house [Instagram/SymplyTacha] Tacha is obviously one of the hottest housemates in the Big Brother house [Instagram/SymplyTacha]