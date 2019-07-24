Ever since the beginning of this year's season of Nigeria's biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, a number of the housemates have taken the center stage for different reasons.

Top on that list is Tacha who before her emergence as one of the housemates was a social media (Instagram to be precise) sensation. If you say Tacha is a 'social media influencer' then you might be on the right track but one interesting thing about her are the photos and videos she shares on her page.

Trust us when we say her almost 500k followers on Instagram aren't just robot followers but fans who love to see the sexy and seductive social media star tease them now and then with hot and steamy photos/videos.

Here are ten steamy photos of Tacha that will leave you guys at the edge of your seats.