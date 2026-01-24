Group Calls Are Finally Coming to WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp is working on group voice and video calls for WhatsApp Web, allowing users to start and join calls directly from a browser.

WhatsApp is quietly working on a feature many users have been asking for over the years: voice and video calls for group chats on WhatsApp Web. If it rolls out as planned, users will be able to start or join group calls directly from a browser, without touching their phones or installing the desktop app.

The development was spotted by WABetaInfo , a trusted source that tracks upcoming WhatsApp features by examining beta versions of the app. According to its report, WhatsApp is building support for both group voice calls and group video calls on WhatsApp Web, bringing the browser version closer to what users already enjoy on mobile.

At the moment, WhatsApp Web feels limited. While users can send messages, share files, and even make one-to-one voice and video calls, group calls are still missing. If you want to jump on a group call, you have to reach for your phone or download the WhatsApp desktop app. That gap has frustrated users who rely on WhatsApp Web for work, school, and daily communication.

That is why news of this update spread quickly. For people who spend long hours on laptops , especially in offices or shared workspaces, group calling on WhatsApp Web has been a long-missing piece. Its arrival signals that WhatsApp is finally taking its web platform more seriously.

How Group Voice and Video Calls Will Work on WhatsApp Web

Based on early details, WhatsApp Web group calls will work in a way that feels familiar. Users will be able to start or join group voice and video calls directly from their browser, right inside a group chat. No phone connection will be required once the call begins, and there will be no need to download extra software.

This is a noticeable upgrade from the current experience. Right now, WhatsApp Web only supports individual calls, meaning group conversations hit a wall the moment someone suggests a call. With the new feature, that barrier disappears.

The interface is expected to mirror WhatsApp’s existing call layout, with clear buttons for muting, switching cameras, and leaving the call. While WhatsApp has not confirmed the maximum number of participants for web-based group calls, reports suggest it could match what is already available on mobile and desktop, where group calls support several participants at once.

Integration with group chats will also be key. Users should be able to start a call from within a group chat, and other members can join without hassle. This smooth connection between chat and call is what makes WhatsApp popular on mobile, and bringing it to the web creates a more complete experience.

For users who switch between devices during the day, this change means fewer interruptions.

Why WhatsApp Web Has Lagged Behind — And Why This Update Matters

For years, WhatsApp Web was treated as a companion, not a full platform. It existed mainly to mirror messages from a phone, rather than stand on its own. That design choice meant features often arrived late, or not at all.

Meanwhile, rival platforms moved faster. Tools like Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and even Telegram already support browser-based group calls.

This update suggests a change in strategy. Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, has been pushing for feature parity across mobile, desktop, and web. The goal is simple: users should have a similar experience regardless of the device they are using.

Group voice and video calls on WhatsApp Web also reflect how people now work and communicate. Many users rely on shared computers at offices, cybercafés, or schools. Others prefer working from browsers to save storage space or avoid installing apps on work devices. For these users, WhatsApp Web group calls remove unnecessary friction.

This update carries extra weight. It supports smoother collaboration without demanding expensive devices or additional downloads.

When Users Can Expect It — And What Comes Next

For now, WhatsApp Web group calls are still under development. The feature has not yet rolled out to public beta testers, and WhatsApp has not shared an official release date. As usual, development spotted by WABetaInfo suggests the feature is being tested internally and refined before wider access.

WhatsApp typically introduces new features in stages. They often appear first in beta versions, then roll out gradually to stable releases. This process can take weeks or even months, depending on technical challenges and user feedback.

Still, the direction is clear. Adding group voice and video calls to WhatsApp Web shows that Meta is investing more effort into the browser experience. It also opens the door to future upgrades, such as better call controls, improved performance, and deeper integration with business tools.

Users should keep expectations realistic. Early versions may have limits, and performance could vary depending on browsers and internet connections. However, once fully rolled out, this feature will make WhatsApp Web far more capable than it is today.

For millions of users who already rely on WhatsApp for daily communication, work coordination, and group discussions, this update represents a meaningful step forward. WhatsApp Web is no longer just a mirror of the phone app . It is slowly becoming a platform that can stand on its own.

