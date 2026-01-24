NAFDAC’s Decision to Ban Alcohol in Sachets Will Lead to the Loss of Millions of Jobs, Claims TUC

The Food, Beverage, and Tobacco Senior Staff Association, a union under the Trade Union Congress, has accused the Director General of NAFDAC, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration, of a sinister Agenda to kill indigenous-owned industries producing wines and spirits. This statement was made by Comrade Solomon Adebosin, Executive Secretary of the Union, during a protest at the NAFDAC office, against the ban on alcohol in sachets policy being enforced by the Agency.

The Labour Union wondered why, despite the office of the secretary of the federation asking the ban to be put on hold ( especially because of its far-reaching economic implications), this policy to enable proper review, the DG has moved to enforce the policy Recall that the Union has claimed over 5 million jobs and 3 trillion in investment are in danger of being lost . The Union also asserted that this policy seemed targeted. at the indigenous producers as they are the most affected by this policy.