Seyi Vibez Achieves Biggest Streaming Year for an Artist in Nigeria

Seyi Vibez has set a new record for the biggest streaming tally for a Nigerian artist in a single year.

Street pop star Seyi Vibez is an artist whose music captures the pulse of the street and moves the people whose love and patronage have rocketed him to superstar status.



In another major feat, the hitmaker has set a new record for the biggest streaming tally for a Nigerian artist in a single year.

In the post shared by TurnTable Charts, which is Nigeria’s foremost music chart publication and data aggregator of local consumption, he tallied a whopping 724 on-demand streams across all platforms in Nigeria in 2025. He also became the first artist to surpass 700 streams in the country in a year.

Seyi Vibez led a list that included Wizkid, who ranked second with 661M streams, and Asake at NO. 3 with 613M streams, Burna Boy secured the fourth spot with 505M streams, while Fola’s blistering 2025 run saw him garner 470M streams to finish the year as the fifth most-streamed artist in Nigeria. This monumental feat sees Seyi Vibez surpass many Afrobeats commercial juggernauts to rise to the summit of Nigerian digital music consumption in 2025.



How Seyi Vibez Ruled 2025

2025 was a turning point for Seyi Vibez, who opened a new chapter in his career by partnering with global music label and distribution company EMPIRE. On February 20, 2025, he dropped a surprise EP that marked his first first release release under his new label. The project titled‘Children of Africa’restated his status as a star who has his eyes to the ground with the up-tempo single ‘Shaolin’, enjoying commercial success.

His partnership with EMPIRE also announced an expansion of his artistry as he embraced more urban pop production and more use of English lyrics, as highlighted in the single ‘Pressure’. This side of his artistry was on full display when he expanded the ‘Children of Africa’ into the ‘Fujimoto’ LP released in November 2025.

The LP had guest appearances from American rappers French Montana, Trippie Redd, and NLE Choppa in a reflection of his desire to embrace new listeners. These releases saw him finish the year as the second most-streamed artist on Spotify Nigeria and fourth on Apple Music Nigeria. He also finished 2025 as the most-streamed artist of all time on Audiomack.

Seyi Vibez | Credit: X

A Game of Numbers

Since announcing himself in the mainstream in 2022 with the hit single ‘Chance’ and the album ‘Billion Dollar Baby,’ Seyi Vibez has released 8 solo projects (3 EPs and 5 LPs) and a collaborative album with his collective VIBE INC.

The sheer volume of his catalogue has positioned him for streaming success in what is a game of numbers. A look at his end of the year streams provided by TurnTable Charts shows a consistent rise in streaming numbers since 2022, with 2025 rocketing him to the summit of the chart. 2021 — 65.6M

2022 — 76.8M

2023 — 532.97M

2024 — 642.2M

2025 — 724.4M

