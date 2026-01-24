Who Really Is the Strongest in Jujutsu Kaisen? Ranking the Anime’s 10 Deadliest Fighters

Who really is the strongest in Jujutsu Kaisen? We break down the anime’s most powerful characters, their origins, personalities, and signature techniques in this ultimate guide.

If you had told me in 2024, when I was still a relatively new anime fan, that I’d eventually become obsessed with cursed spirits, domain expansions, and sorcerers throwing hands as their lives depended on it, I would’ve laughed. But here we are.

One thing that quickly became clear is that a huge reason anime has exploded in popularity is the sheer intensity of its fight scenes. Anime fights are dramatic, brutal, imaginative, and often pushed to levels you simply don’t see in regular films or cartoons. In anime, characters don’t just punch; they bend reality, rewrite physics, and weaponise emotions, trauma, and supernatural powers in ways that feel both cinematic and terrifying.

If we’re talking about anime that truly embodies this chaos, spectacle, and emotional weight, Jujutsu Kaisen sits comfortably at the top.

At its core, Jujutsu Kaisen is a dark fantasy action series set in a world where negative human emotions give birth to curses, which appear as monstrous entities that prey on humanity. To fight them, jujutsu sorcerers are trained to manipulate cursed energy, mastering techniques that range from devastating physical combat to reality-warping domain expansions.

The story follows Yuji Itadori, a kind-hearted teenager who becomes the host of the legendary curse Ryomen Sukuna, dragging him into a brutal war between sorcerers, curses, and ideologies. Aside from its gripping plot, what really makes Jujutsu Kaisen unforgettable is its characters, their backstories, philosophies, and terrifying power levels.

So, let’s talk about the ten strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen and why they’re so dangerous.

1. Ryomen Sukuna — The King of Curses

Sukuna isn’t just strong; he’s mythically powerful. Long before the events of the series, he was a legendary curse feared by both humans and sorcerers. Even after his death, his power was so immense that his fingers, each containing fragments of his cursed energy, became indestructible special-grade cursed objects.

He doesn’t pretend to be misunderstood or morally complex; he embraces being a monster. This is what makes him terrifying, as there is no emotional lever to pull, no moral appeal that can restrain him. Sukuna fights like a king, playing with prey. His cursed techniques, including Cleave and Dismantle, are precise and surgical, while his domain expansion, Malevolent Shrine, turns entire spaces into execution grounds.

When he takes over Megumi Fushiguro’s body, his power expands further, combining his own destructive techniques with Megumi’s Ten Shadows Technique. This fusion elevates him from a fearsome curse into something closer to a god.

2. Satoru Gojo — The Strongest Sorcerer Alive

If Sukuna is the King of Curses, Gojo is the unbeatable king of sorcerers. Born into the prestigious Gojo clan, he was destined to become extraordinary, inheriting both the Six Eyes and the Limitless Technique, an almost impossible combination. From a young age, he realised that he was fundamentally different from everyone else.

On the surface, Gojo is playful, sarcastic, and carefree. He jokes, teases his students, and often acts like nothing in the world truly bothers him. Beneath that persona lies a man deeply aware of the loneliness that comes with being the strongest. Gojo’s worldview is shaped by the belief that the jujutsu world is rotten and needs reform, which is why he dedicates himself to raising a new generation of powerful, morally grounded sorcerers.

In battle, Gojo Infinity creates an unreachable barrier between him and his opponents, while techniques like Blue, Red, and Hollow Purple manipulate space itself. His domain expansion, Infinite Void, overwhelms enemies with infinite knowledge, paralysing them psychologically and physically.

3. Yuta Okkotsu — The Special-Grade Prodigy

Yuta Okkotsu’s power is rooted in grief and love. As a child, he lost his closest friend, Rika Orimoto, in a tragic accident. His inability to accept her death turned Rika into an immensely powerful cursed spirit bound to him. Initially, Yuta is gentle, insecure, and terrified of hurting others, seeing his own power as a curse rather than a gift.

What defines Yuta as a character is empathy. Unlike many sorcerers hardened by violence, he retains emotional sensitivity. In combat, Yuta is frighteningly versatile. He possesses enormous cursed energy reserves, the ability to copy techniques, and exceptional swordsmanship. Yuta’s strength feels different from Sukuna’s or Gojo’s; it is driven not by ego but by the desire to protect others.

4. Mahoraga — The Ultimate Shikigami

Mahoraga is not a human or curse but a legendary shikigami summoned through the Ten Shadows Technique. Historically, no sorcerer has ever fully controlled it because Mahoraga is designed to adapt to anything. Mahoraga has no morality, no emotions, and no ideology. Its entire existence revolves around one principle: adapt and defeat.

Once it experiences an attack, it gradually develops resistance or counters to it. This makes it uniquely dangerous in a world where sorcerers rely heavily on signature techniques. When Mahoraga appears, battles shift from strategy to survival. It forces opponents to constantly innovate, making it one of the most terrifying entities in the series.

5. Kenjaku — The Mastermind of Chaos

Kenjaku is an ancient sorcerer who has lived for centuries by transferring his brain into different bodies. He is obsessed with the evolution of humanity and cursed energy. Unlike Sukuna, who seeks pleasure, Kenjaku seeks progress even if it comes at the cost of countless lives.

As a character, Kenjaku is calm, intellectual, and pragmatic. He doesn’t hate humanity; he simply views it as material for experimentation. His possession of Suguru Geto’s body allows him to wield cursed spirit manipulation, which makes him a mastermind and a powerful fighter.

Kenjaku’s fighting style is calculated. He rarely engages in direct combat unless it serves a larger plan. His true weapon is foresight as he manipulates individuals, institutions, and entire societies to create chaos that fuels his vision.

6. Hajime Kashimo — The Lightning God of Battle

Kashimo is a relic of a violent era, resurrected in the modern world with one obsession: fighting the strongest opponents. Unlike most characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, Kashimo is not driven by ideology, morality, or revenge. He is driven by instinct. Personality-wise, Kashimo is blunt, impatient, and unapologetically violent. He respects strength above all else and views battle as the ultimate form of communication.

His cursed energy manifests as electricity, making his attacks fast, lethal, and unpredictable. Kashimo fights aggressively, often sacrificing defence for offence. He embodies the idea of pure combat, a character who exists solely for battle.

7. Yuji Itadori — The Reluctant Vessel

Yuji Itadori is the emotional core of Jujutsu Kaisen. Unlike most protagonists, he doesn’t dream of glory or power. He wants people to die “proper deaths”, surrounded by meaning and dignity. As Sukuna’s vessel, Yuji constantly struggles with guilt, responsibility, and fear. He is compassionate, self-sacrificing, and painfully aware of the consequences of his existence. Yet, he refuses to become numb to suffering.

In battle, Yuji is a close-combat specialist. His physical strength, speed, and cursed energy control make him a terrifying brawler. Over time, his fighting style becomes more brutal, reflecting the psychological toll of constant violence.

8. Yuki Tsukumo — The Rebel Special-Grade

Yuki Tsukumo is a rebel in a conservative system. She doesn’t blindly follow tradition; she questions why curses exist and whether the entire system of sorcery is flawed. Her personality is confident, unconventional, and philosophical. She values freedom of thought and rejects rigid hierarchies.

Yuki’s cursed technique allows her to manipulate the mass, turning her physical attacks into catastrophic blows. She fights with confidence and simplicity, relying on overwhelming power rather than complex techniques.

9. Suguru Geto — The Tragic Extremist

Geto’s story is one of gradual disillusionment. Once a compassionate sorcerer and Gojo’s closest friend, he slowly becomes disillusioned with humanity after witnessing how non-sorcerers exploit and fear sorcerers.

Geto’s ideology is radical, as he believes that a world without non-sorcerers would be better. This belief transforms him from hero to extremist. His cursed spirit manipulation technique allows him to control vast armies of curses. Geto is a commander rather than a warrior, overwhelming opponents with strategy and numbers.

10. Maki Zenin — The Human Weapon

Maki Zenin is defined by defiance. Born into the powerful Zenin clan without cursed energy, she is treated as inferior and disposable. Instead of accepting this fate, she chooses to surpass the system that rejected her. Maki is disciplined, stoic, and fiercely independent. She believes in effort over talent and refuses to let lineage define her worth.

Maki relies on physical prowess and cursed tools rather than cursed techniques. After her transformation, her strength reaches superhuman levels, rivaling even the most powerful sorcerers. Maki’s fighting style is brutal, efficient, and grounded in reality. She represents human potential in a world obsessed with supernatural power.