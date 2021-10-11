RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'My last relationship was a disaster' - BBNaija Mercy Eke

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Eke and Ike's highly publicised relationship ended in 2020.

Reality TV star Mercy Eke [MercyEke]
Reality TV star Mercy Eke [MercyEke]

Mercy Eke the winner of the fourth season of popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, has revealed that her last relationship was a disaster.

Recommended articles

The reality TV star made this known a video she shared on her social media page.

"My last relationship was a disaster, it was disastrous," she said.

Reality TV star Mercy Eke [Instagram/OfficialMercyEke]
Reality TV star Mercy Eke [Instagram/OfficialMercyEke] Pulse Nigeria

This came after her former boyfriend and reality TV star, IK granted an interview where he said that his relationship with Mercy Eke "wasn't it" because many people had an opinion.

"I’ve been in a couple of relationships but this one (with Mercy) wasn’t it; having a relationship where people have a million opinions just isn’t it," he said.

Mercy and Ike (bbn)
Mercy and Ike (bbn) Pulse Nigeria

Eke and Ike became an item after their time during the fourth season of Big Brother Naija.

By 2020, it became obvious that there were cracks in the highly publicised relationship.

By November of that year, Eke revealed that she was now married.

She also advised fans to stop asking her about her ex-boyfriend.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Pulse Influencer Awards 2021: The full winners list

Pulse Influencer Awards 2021: The full winners list

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

5 foods that boosts your sperm count and semen volume

5 foods that boosts your sperm count and semen volume

Blood and Water: Ama Qamata says she had her first panic attack on set

Blood and Water: Ama Qamata says she had her first panic attack on set

Trending

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - Princess Shyngle on how she lost her pregnancy

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

Nana Aba Anamoah may face up to 12 months jail sentence over Range Rover gift

Tiwa Savage says she's being blackmailed with her sex tape

Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage [Instagram/TiwaSavage]

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

Wendy Shay and her mother selling pure water in Germany