Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Abiri Oluwabusayomi also known as Khloe, has responded to the rumours of going under the knife for butt enlargement.

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Monday, August 31, 2020, the reality TV star said it would take more than blogging for anyone to bring her down.

"You need more than a blog to bring this lady down. KHLOE, skinny bitch, pregnant, failure, fat, got body done, what else ?? Emi cruise mistress number 1. You for try harder. I’m ready for this blogging life, who wanna buy my story and videos ????? Holla for exclusive ❤️❤️," she wrote.

Khloe's post is coming on the heels of the photos and videos of her sudden body transformation which has sent the Internet ablaze.

The reality TV star who is known for her slender body and melanin complexion left many tongues wagging after she released the now-viral video via her Instagram page.

In some quarters it is believed that the Ekiti born fashion and beauty Influencer must have gone under the knife for a butt enlargement.