BBNaija's Ka3na's husband gifts her a house as she turns 27

The reality TV star already owns choice properties in Nigeria.

Reality TV star Ka3na and her hubby Mr Jones [Instagram/OfficialKa3na]

Former housemate of BBNaija Ka3na has gotten a house gift from her husband.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Friday, July 16, 2021, where she shared a photo of the house and a birthday shout-out message from her hubby, Mr Jones.

"CAN'T WAIT TILL TOMORROW😩😩 💃💃 From Mr Jones to Mrs Jones 🏠🇪🇸 I no dey use jazz oh 😄 my mama use better soap take baf me wahlai 😄 My old wine buys the best gifts. 8Hrs To My Birthday Fam...TikTok🥰 #BossLadyAt27 🥂" she wrote.

The reality TV star already owns choice properties in Nigeria.

The reality TV star was one of the housemates from the fifth season of the show.

