BBNaija's Ka3na's husband gifts her a house as she turns 27

Former housemate of BBNaija Ka3na has gotten a house gift from her husband.
The reality TV star already owns choice properties in Nigeria.
The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Friday, July 16, 2021, where she shared a photo of the house and a birthday shout-out message from her hubby, Mr Jones.
"CAN'T WAIT TILL TOMORROW😩😩 💃💃 From Mr Jones to Mrs Jones 🏠🇪🇸 I no dey use jazz oh 😄 my mama use better soap take baf me wahlai 😄 My old wine buys the best gifts. 8Hrs To My Birthday Fam...TikTok🥰 #BossLadyAt27 🥂" she wrote.
The reality TV star was one of the housemates from the fifth season of the show.
