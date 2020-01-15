Ubi Franklin has been appointed as the special adviser on tourism to the Cross River governor, Ben Ayade.

The music mogul and businessman made this known via his Instagram page on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. According to him, he was not only honoured but most delighted to be functioning in the Tourism sector, one sector which is dear to my heart.

"*APPOINTMENT AS SPECIAL ADVISER* I, Ubi Ekapong Ofem (Ubi Franklin) wish to inform the public that I have been appointed Special Adviser on Tourism to His Excellency, Professor Benedict Ayade, Governor of Cross River State. It is indeed an honour to be deemed fit by His Excellency to serve the good and resilient people of Cross River State in this capacity. More so, I am most delighted to be functioning in the Tourism sector, one sector which is dear to my heart and one which I believe I fit into appropriately considering my background in the entertainment industry.

"I thank God for His grace upon my life. I thank Governor Benedict Ayade for giving me this golden opportunity to serve. I thank my family, friends, and well-wishers for all the support and encouragement. On behalf of myself and my family, I promise to work diligently and efficiently with all necessary stakeholders in ensuring that Cross River State returns to the summit of the world's tourism index. God bless Cross River State. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria," he wrote.

Congratulations to Ubi Franklin on this latest achievement from all of us at Pulse. He joins the lists of celebrities who have ventured into politics over the last two decades. The last time the news broke of a celebrity getting an appointment into government was that Zubby Michael.

Zubby Michael's appointment...

Zubby Micheal was appointed as a special advisor on media to the governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano back in 2019. The actor announced the good news via his Instagram page on Monday, November 25, 2019, where he shared a photo of himself holding what appears to be his appointment letter.

"Duty calls #SAonmedia #doings #nawedeyhere #blessup" he captioned the photo.

Over the last couple of years, we've seen several Nollywood stars receive government positions. The last time a Nollywood star was made special adviser to a governor was back in 2018 when Yul Edochie was made Special Adviser to the Anambra state governor.