BBNaija's Frodd celebrates as his daughter clocks 1 month old

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Baby Elena is one month old already? Time really does fly.

BBNaija's Frodd marks his newborn daughter's one month old milestone.

The proud dad took to his Instagram to mark the occasion, uploading a comical yet cute video. The edit showed an image from his wife Chioma's maternity shoot, and the next frame was an adorable picture of their hands.

In his caption he praised his daughter, calling her Big Brother's ultimate granddaughter. He also prayed for the little tot, manifesting love and blessings for her always.

His caption read, "Elena Adaora’nile. Daddy’s twinnie and star girl. Biggie's ultimate granddaughter. My phenomenal daughter with a unique birth. I am so excited about how much peace and joy you have brought to me, my mummy, my family and our well-wishers. And We pray for God’s blessings and Love over your life Ada’m. Happy One Month My little Chubby Princess."

Frodd's daughter was born on August 11, 2023, and at the time, the reality star was still a member of the Big Brother All stars housemates. However, the happy news was announced via his Instagram page that day and was received with tremendous joy and support.

In the pictures posted, his lovely wife was seen on the hospital bed all smiles with the bundle of joy swaddled in the baby crib next to her, she posed for the camera with the medical team and nurses who helped her during her birth.

He was evicted from the show shortly after and was more than happy to join his family. He has since gone full 'family man' mode on his Instagram, occasionally gracing his followers with candid and sometimes funny moments from his household.

Frodd and his wife got married in February 2023 in a lowkey ceremony after getting engaged in December 2022. Now their family of two has enlarged by one slot, occupied by their bundle of joy Elena.

