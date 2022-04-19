RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija Ifuennada says she stopped going to church after pastor put a price tag on his prayers

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Ifuennada recounts how the pastor said that his 'special blessing' was only for people who can sow seeds of N50k and above.

Reality TV star Ifuennada [Instagram/Ifuennada]
Reality TV star Ifuennada [Instagram/Ifuennada]

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Ifuennada has revealed why she stopped going to church.

Recommended articles

According to the reality TV star, a preacher in one of the churches said that his 'special blessing' was only for people who can sow seeds of N50k and above.

"The churches I was attending at the time were trying to kill my faith in Christ. A lot of things they did were opposite to what the Bible says. Imagine a Preacher saying he has special blessing for the church but only for people who can sow special seeds of N50k and above," she wrote.

BBNaija Ifuennada says she stopped going to church after pastor put a price tag on his prayers
BBNaija Ifuennada says she stopped going to church after pastor put a price tag on his prayers Pulse Nigeria

"What of people who gladly sow all even though it's lesser than N50k and above. Did we pay for the Cross? Could we ever pay for it? Anyway, I chose Christ and left the Church."

BBNaija Ifuennada says she stopped going to church after pastor put a price tag on his prayers
BBNaija Ifuennada says she stopped going to church after pastor put a price tag on his prayers Pulse Nigeria

Ifuennada is one of the most vocal celebrities in town. She has never shied away from sharing her takes on social topics.

The actress was one of the housemates in the third season of the reality TV show.

The Olabisi Onabanjo University-trained computer scientist is an award-winning actress known for winning the AMAA award for Best Young and Promising Actor in the movie O-Town.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Watch Samuel Adeoye’s EndSARS protest inspired short film ‘Abdul’

Watch Samuel Adeoye’s EndSARS protest inspired short film ‘Abdul’

BBNaija Ifuennada says she stopped going to church after pastor put a price tag on his prayers

BBNaija Ifuennada says she stopped going to church after pastor put a price tag on his prayers

Adekunle Gold celebrates wife Simi on her birthday

Adekunle Gold celebrates wife Simi on her birthday

DJ Cuppy says returning to djing distracted her from studies

DJ Cuppy says returning to djing distracted her from studies

5 most emotional James Bond movies

5 most emotional James Bond movies

Ubi Franklin recounts how friend's 10-year-old daughter was r*ped and video taped

Ubi Franklin recounts how friend's 10-year-old daughter was r*ped and video taped

Nigerian socialite makes money rain at ‘Rick Ross Live in Lagos’ concert (WATCH)

Nigerian socialite makes money rain at ‘Rick Ross Live in Lagos’ concert (WATCH)

Actress Matilda Lambert celebrates birthday at Orphanage Home

Actress Matilda Lambert celebrates birthday at Orphanage Home

JJC Skillz's son recounts how he was assaulted after getting expelled from school

JJC Skillz's son recounts how he was assaulted after getting expelled from school

Trending

Kim Kardashian in tears: calls Kanye as son reportedly sees her second s*x tape

Kim Kardashian

Funke Akindele's kids photos exposed by husband's ex-wife

Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz with their twins [Instagram/JJCSkillz]

'Ask 2Face Idibia to get a vasectomy - Shade Ladipo appeals to Annie Idibia

Annie Idibia and hubby 2Face Idbia with media personality Shade Ladipo [Instagram/AnnieIdibia] [Instagram/ShadeLadipo]

Lady accused of having an affair with Rihanna's boyfriend breaks silence

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and fashion designer Amina Mauddi [Instagram/RockVRih] [Instagram/AminaMauddi]