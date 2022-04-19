BBNaija Ifuennada says she stopped going to church after pastor put a price tag on his prayers

According to the reality TV star, a preacher in one of the churches said that his 'special blessing' was only for people who can sow seeds of N50k and above.

"The churches I was attending at the time were trying to kill my faith in Christ. A lot of things they did were opposite to what the Bible says. Imagine a Preacher saying he has special blessing for the church but only for people who can sow special seeds of N50k and above," she wrote.

"What of people who gladly sow all even though it's lesser than N50k and above. Did we pay for the Cross? Could we ever pay for it? Anyway, I chose Christ and left the Church."

Ifuennada is one of the most vocal celebrities in town. She has never shied away from sharing her takes on social topics.

The actress was one of the housemates in the third season of the reality TV show.