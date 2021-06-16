Alleged child molester Baba Ijesha to be arraigned in court today

The disgraced actor will be arraigned at Magistrate Court 1, Yaba, on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

It would be recalled that the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had recommended that the actor be charged under 5 provisions of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State.

Twitter

“After due consideration of the facts in the case file, the Directorate of Public Prosecutions issued legal advise on the 4th of May, 2021, which is to the effect that a prima facie case has been disclosed against Mr. Olanrewaju James and recommended he be charged under the following provisions of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015:" the commissioner of justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo said in May.

"1. Section 135 - Indecent treatment of a child - punishable by 7 years imprisonment, 2. Section 137 - Defilement of a child - punishable by life imprisonment, 3. Section 261 - Sexual Assault by Penetration - punishable by life imprisonment, 4. Section 262 - Attempted Sexual Assault by Penetration - punishable by 14 years imprisonment and 5. Section 263 - Sexual assault - punishable by 3 years imprisonment."

Pulse Nigeria

Baba Ijesha was arrested in April for allegedly molesting the foster daughter of comedian Princess.