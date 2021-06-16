RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Alleged child molester Baba Ijesha to be arraigned in court today

Odion Okonofua

The disgraced actor faces life imprisonment if convicted for defilement of a child.

Actor, Baba Ijesha arrested for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl starting from when she was 7 [Instagram/BabaIjesha]

Nollywood actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka popularly known as Baba Ijesha will be arraigned in court for the first time since his arrest.

The disgraced actor will be arraigned at Magistrate Court 1, Yaba, on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

It would be recalled that the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had recommended that the actor be charged under 5 provisions of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State.

Baba Ijesha
Baba Ijesha Twitter

“After due consideration of the facts in the case file, the Directorate of Public Prosecutions issued legal advise on the 4th of May, 2021, which is to the effect that a prima facie case has been disclosed against Mr. Olanrewaju James and recommended he be charged under the following provisions of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015:" the commissioner of justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo said in May.

"1. Section 135 - Indecent treatment of a child - punishable by 7 years imprisonment, 2. Section 137 - Defilement of a child - punishable by life imprisonment, 3. Section 261 - Sexual Assault by Penetration - punishable by life imprisonment, 4. Section 262 - Attempted Sexual Assault by Penetration - punishable by 14 years imprisonment and 5. Section 263 - Sexual assault - punishable by 3 years imprisonment."

Comedian Princess and actor Baba Ijesha [Instagram/PrincessComedian] [Instagram/BabaIjesha]
Baba Ijesha was arrested in April for allegedly molesting the foster daughter of comedian Princess.

In a video that has since gone viral, the disgraced actor confessed to molesting the little girl when she was 7.

Odion Okonofua

