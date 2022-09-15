RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Baba Ijesha asks court for post-conviction bail

Ima Elijah

The convict is serving a five-year concurrent jail term on sexual assault on a minor...

Nollywood actor Olanrewaju James (alias Baba Ijesha). [BBC]
Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo had in July sentenced Baba Ijesha to 16 years imprisonment for child defilement.

The charges against Baba Ijesha: He was convicted of four out of a six-count charge brought against him by the Lagos State Government.

The jailed actor was convicted for child defilement, indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault and attempted sexual assault by penetration.

Baba Ijesha's punishment: The convict is serving a five-year concurrent jail term.

Baba Ijesha tries to work his way out of prison: Baba Ijesha who was in court on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, again sought to suspend the imprisonment pending appeal.

During proceedings, Chukwudi Adiukwu, informed the court they have filed an application for bail pending appeal, pursuant to Section 6 (6) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

Adiukwu argued that section 51 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law, Lagos State 2015, empowers the court to admit the applicant to bail, either unconditionally or upon reasonable conditions.

He said granting their application would serve the course of justice.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
Kizz Daniel, Burna Boy, Davido, Tiwa Savage lead Nigerian nominees for AFRIMA 2022 [See Full List]

Mo’Believe shares new single 'Père'

Nigeria's Asake makes Apple Music history

'Some things he said in the song are lies' - Steflon Don reacts to Burna boy's hit song 'Last Last'

BBNaija 7: Rachel calls Hermes out amid tears over movie date

Nigerian-British actress Wunmi Mosaku bags The Black Reel Award

BBNaija's Liquorose walks out of talent show after comedian mocked her failed relationship with Emmanuel

Richard Mofe Damijo to star in Inkblot's 'Palava!'

