ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Anyone that's hot - Tiwa Savage on an actor she would like to work with

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She stressed that he also has to have good breath for the kissing scenes.

Tiwa Savage does not have any male actor in mind for her next co-star.
Tiwa Savage does not have any male actor in mind for her next co-star.

Recommended articles

Speaking with Larry Madowo on CNN African Voices, Savage was asked if she had any particular actor she looked forward to working with, to this, she revealed that she had not thought of anyone.

"Anyone that's hot. You never want to have a kissing scene with someone that's not hot. That's horrible, because it's not just once, it's over and over again. So if the person is not hot, I don't know," she said.

"The cheque has to be big for me to be convincing. But yeah as long as the person is hot and has good breath."

ADVERTISEMENT

This interview comes on the heels of the recent success of Water and Garri, which was released on May 10, 2024, on Prime Video. Following its release, it hit the top 10 on Prime Video in 14 countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Benin Republic, Rwanda, Togo, Georgia, Zambia, Cyprus, Uganda, Ukraine, Tanzania, Qatar and South Africa.

The film tells the story of Savage's character, Aisha, an ambitious fashion designer who returns to her hometown after years away in the United States. After the loss of a family member, she returns home but discovers a vastly different reality upon her arrival. The place she once called home had become riddled with tension and violence.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid can't think I meant to disrespect them - Sarkodie says

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid can't think I meant to disrespect them - Sarkodie says

Daddy Showkey says he was almost burnt alive for stealing when he was in a gang

Daddy Showkey says he was almost burnt alive for stealing when he was in a gang

Anyone that's hot - Tiwa Savage on an actor she would like to work with

Anyone that's hot - Tiwa Savage on an actor she would like to work with

Ayra Starr dazzles in landmark performance in Brazil

Ayra Starr dazzles in landmark performance in Brazil

Omowunmi Dada honoured to play Wole Soyinka's mother in 'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti'

Omowunmi Dada honoured to play Wole Soyinka's mother in 'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti'

After a harrowing kidnap ordeal, Gnewzy returns with inspirational single 'Maneuver' featuring Odumodu Blvck

After a harrowing kidnap ordeal, Gnewzy returns with inspirational single 'Maneuver' featuring Odumodu Blvck

Hope Samuel wants Nollywood stars to take care of themselves more

Hope Samuel wants Nollywood stars to take care of themselves more

Diddy disgraced as CNN drops exclusive video of him beating Cassie (WATCH)

Diddy disgraced as CNN drops exclusive video of him beating Cassie (WATCH)

House of the Dragon's second season will stream in Africa on Showmax this June

House of the Dragon's second season will stream in Africa on Showmax this June

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hilda Baci with her Guinness World Records certificate [Instagram/hildabaci]

Hilda Baci celebrating 1-year anniversary of her cookathon record for next 5 days

Rohan Marley, Damian Marley Stephen Marley and Ziggy Marley

List of Bob Marley's 13 children carrying on his music legacy

Skales believes that he was born into the wrong generation

After dating 'about 100 women,' Skales no longer believes in love

Nollywood actress, Evan Okoro, begs the Delta State government to stop the demolition of houses in her area [Instagram/@evanokoroofficial]

'I am heartbroken' — Nollywood actress cries over demolition of her farm