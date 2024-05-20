Anyone that's hot - Tiwa Savage on an actor she would like to work with

Speaking with Larry Madowo on CNN African Voices, Savage was asked if she had any particular actor she looked forward to working with, to this, she revealed that she had not thought of anyone.

"Anyone that's hot. You never want to have a kissing scene with someone that's not hot. That's horrible, because it's not just once, it's over and over again. So if the person is not hot, I don't know," she said.

"The cheque has to be big for me to be convincing. But yeah as long as the person is hot and has good breath."

This interview comes on the heels of the recent success of Water and Garri, which was released on May 10, 2024, on Prime Video. Following its release, it hit the top 10 on Prime Video in 14 countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Benin Republic, Rwanda, Togo, Georgia, Zambia, Cyprus, Uganda, Ukraine, Tanzania, Qatar and South Africa.