AI content creator Jarvis undergoes successful surgery to remove tumour from jaw

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

This comes three weeks after she first disclosed that she had a tumour.

TikTok AI content creator Jarvis
TikTok AI content creator Jarvis

The good news was shared by her boyfriend, content creator Peller, on November 17, 2024, on his Instagram account. He posted a mirror picture of them in a hospital, and Jarvis was seen in a hospital gown with a bandage securing her jawline and band-aids on the back of her wrists.

He wrote, "Thank you, God, for the successful surgery. My baby is now getting better 🙏🙏 God you are the greatest 🙋‍♂️🫡❤️"

Fellow content creators and fans of the pair took to the comment section to express their excitement over the good news, with many showering her with prayers and get-well-soon messages.

Crase Clown wrote, "Love to see it 👏❤️"

Jarvis first revealed that she had a tumour growing in her jaw back in October 2024, in response to accusations that she stopped her content because of her relationship with fellow creator Peller.

Addressing her followers during a TikTok livestream at the time, she said, "Let me tell you guys what happened. I was told that I had a tumour in my jaw. I thought it was teeth problems but it wasn't; the doctor said I had a tumour in my jawline."

She then showed the viewers the bump in her jawline, which made one side of her face visibly bigger than the other.

"And to those telling me to go back to AI, shey you people don't see that in my past AI videos, by face was fresh. This new AI would have puff puff, so I don't know how you people want me to do it. So for all of you who are shouting, why are you shouting? Calm down," she added.

Later, Jarvis took to Instagram to ask Nigerians to recommend good hospitals where she could have her surgery done.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

