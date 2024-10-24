RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

TikTok AI content creator Jarvis reveals tumour in her jaw is growing

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She beckons on Nigerians to recommend good surgeons to her.

Jarvis addressed her fans and followers during a recent livestream on TikTok, voicing her fear regarding the diagnosis and subsequent surgery.

She said, "You guys, let's be serious with our lives now. Your girl is going o I'm going, please recommend a place where I would do the surgery. Please drop the best place to do this in the comments section."

"I love you guys, and I want you guys to be with me on this journey. They could do 2-3 operations in this Nigeria and not do it well and it could swell even more. I don't want them to cut my face, and that's why I want it to be done by intelligent people," Jarvis added frantically.

"The thing is growing; it's a tumour. The swelling is throbbing, and people have been suggesting I go to India."

This comes after she first revealed that she had the tumour in her jaw earlier in October 2024. Prior to that, she had faced intense questioning from her fans and accusations that she stopped her content because of her relationship with fellow creator Peller.

She explained, "Let me tell you guys what happened. I was told that I had a tumour in my jaw. I thought it was teeth problems but it wasn't; the doctor said I had a tumour in my jawline."

"The last time I went, they opened me up and took something from the tumour to test it before we go for the main surgery. I've not done the main surgery, but I've heard the results are out, and I'm praying it's not bad because it's spoiling my face," she added.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

