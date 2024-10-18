RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I have a tumour in my jaw - TikTok AI content creator Jarvis reveals

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She previously thought the bump in her jawline was a result of a toothache.

TikTok AI content creator Jarvis finally speaks after being accused of halting her content because of her relationship with Peller.
TikTok AI content creator Jarvis finally speaks after being accused of halting her content because of her relationship with Peller.

Recommended articles

After weeks of questioning from her fans and followers and accusations that she stopped her content because of her relationship with fellow creator Peller, Jarvis took to her TikTok livestream to speak on her reasons.

Addressing her followers, she said, "Let me tell you guys what happened. I was told that I had a tumour in my jaw. I thought It was teeth problems but it wasn't; the doctor said I had a tumour in my jawline."

She showed the viewers the bump in her jawline, which made one side of her face visibly bigger than the other.

ADVERTISEMENT

While awaiting results from the biopsy, Jarvis conveyed her hope that the news would not be dire, stating, "The last time I went, they opened me up and took something from the tumour to test it before we go for the main surgery. I've not done the main surgery but I've heard the results are out and I'm praying it's not bad because it's spoiling my face."

Jarvis also addressed comments from fans urging her to return to AI content, noting the challenges she faces with her current health

She said, "And to those telling me to go back to AI, shey you people don't see that in my past AI videos, by face was fresh. This new AI would have puff puff o so I don't know how you people want me to do it. So for all of you who are shouting, why are you shouting? Calm down."

Her fans and followers shared their goodwill in the comment section, praying for her and wishing her a speedy recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I pray it’s benign," a fan wrote.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

AGN suspends actress Halima Abubakar indefinitely for alleged defamation

AGN suspends actress Halima Abubakar indefinitely for alleged defamation

Global stars Flavour, Buju Banton, Marley, Oskido, others combine for 'One Drum'

Global stars Flavour, Buju Banton, Marley, Oskido, others combine for 'One Drum'

Ayra Starr to headline inaugural YouTube Live Concert in Nairobi

Ayra Starr to headline inaugural YouTube Live Concert in Nairobi

I have a tumour in my jaw - TikTok AI content creator Jarvis reveals

I have a tumour in my jaw - TikTok AI content creator Jarvis reveals

Here are the 7 outstanding debut albums in Afrobeats history by female artists

Here are the 7 outstanding debut albums in Afrobeats history by female artists

Women control the entertainment industry - Comedian Bovi on women's fight for equality

Women control the entertainment industry - Comedian Bovi on women's fight for equality

Former One Direction members pay tribute to late bandmate Liam Payne

Former One Direction members pay tribute to late bandmate Liam Payne

Idris Elba should’ve considered a Nigerian for Okonkwo in ‘Things Fall Apart’

Idris Elba should’ve considered a Nigerian for Okonkwo in ‘Things Fall Apart’

R. Kelly's daughter speaks up for first time after revealing he abused her as a child

R. Kelly's daughter speaks up for first time after revealing he abused her as a child

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kemi Lala and Chef Fregz are expecting another child

Actress Kemi 'Lala' Akindoju expecting baby number 2

Osas Ighodaro is not about that 50/50 life [Instagram/Osasighodaro]

Osas Ighodaro laughs at question about going 50/50 in relationships

Martins Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan

VeryDarkMan rakes in ₦33m donations 24 hours after unveiling NGO

Seems like Peller and Jarvis are a couple!

Peller and Jarvis share heartwarming kiss at the 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards