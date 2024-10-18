I have a tumour in my jaw - TikTok AI content creator Jarvis reveals

After weeks of questioning from her fans and followers and accusations that she stopped her content because of her relationship with fellow creator Peller, Jarvis took to her TikTok livestream to speak on her reasons.

Addressing her followers, she said, "Let me tell you guys what happened. I was told that I had a tumour in my jaw. I thought It was teeth problems but it wasn't; the doctor said I had a tumour in my jawline."

She showed the viewers the bump in her jawline, which made one side of her face visibly bigger than the other.

While awaiting results from the biopsy, Jarvis conveyed her hope that the news would not be dire, stating, "The last time I went, they opened me up and took something from the tumour to test it before we go for the main surgery. I've not done the main surgery but I've heard the results are out and I'm praying it's not bad because it's spoiling my face."

Jarvis also addressed comments from fans urging her to return to AI content, noting the challenges she faces with her current health

She said, "And to those telling me to go back to AI, shey you people don't see that in my past AI videos, by face was fresh. This new AI would have puff puff o so I don't know how you people want me to do it. So for all of you who are shouting, why are you shouting? Calm down."

Her fans and followers shared their goodwill in the comment section, praying for her and wishing her a speedy recovery.

