While Paul was having a nice time with his celebrity friends, Adele was far away at home having a low-key pajama party in celebration of her birthday.

She also took to her Instagram page where she shared a post about the special day.

"What a difference a year makes! If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can’t wait to be 60! I’ve never been happier!'' she wrote.

"So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for. This is 34, and I love it here! Thank you for the birthday love as always."

It is not clear if the couple already had private time together.

It would be recalled that in February the music star laughed off the rumours of cracks in their relationship.

"Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love," she tweeted.