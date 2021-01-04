Nigerian actress Uche Ogbodo has slammed trolls who attacked her after she shared a racy photo on her Instagram page.

In a post shared via her Instagram stories on Sunday, January 3, 2021, the movie star attacked those who came for her after she flashed her boobs in a photo.

"I almost died in 2020 and una say make I nor show bobi? If I have to show all sef in appreciation for my life, I will! Dead body nor dey marry! Fuck y'all," she wrote.

The movie star says she has the right to post unclad photos on her Instagram page. [Instagram/UcheOgbodo]

Ogbodo's post is coming barely 24 hours after she posted the now-controversial photo on her page.

This, however, did not sit well with many as she was called out for posting the photo.

The movie star is no newcomer to controversies and racy photos.

Recall in 2020, when she took to Instagram to call out her colleague, Inem Peter over her sexuality.