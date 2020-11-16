Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo had slammed her colleague, Inem Peter over comments she made about men being the major problem women face.

On Sunday, November 15, 2020, Peter took to her Instagram page where she wrote about women being happier without men in their lives.

"Women are much happier without men. Men are women's major problem," she wrote.

It didn't take long before Ogbodo took to the comments section of blogger, Linda Ikeji post where called the actress a lesbian.

"From the mouth of a Full-blown Lesbian," she wrote.

It is not clear if the two Nollywood actors are currently involved in a rift as Peter is yet to react to Ogbodo's claims.