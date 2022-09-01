RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actress Susan Pwajok called out over alleged N90K debt

Odion Okonofua
Nollywood actress Susan Pwajok [Instagram/SusanPwajok]
Nollywood actress Susan Pwajok [Instagram/SusanPwajok]

According to the alleged creditor, Oluwaremilekun, the movie star has been owing him the said amount of money since June 2022.

In a series of tweets and screenshots of messages shared between himself and the actress, Oluwaremilekun recounted how the actress borrowed N180K from him and refused to pay the balance.

"I think I've been patient & understanding for long enough. @pwajok_susan has been owing me a sum of N90,000 since June and has been ghosting me ever since then," he tweeted.

"You hit me up telling me how you needed an extra phone urgently wanting to take a break from social media due to mental health reasons and all, stating how you can’t pay me fully instantly and you’d want the payment to be split twice."

"I reasoned with all you said and decided to be understanding based on the fact that we’ve done about 3 transactions before and I even came to deliver myself at your house. You bought an XR and a power bank, total was N180,000 and you paid N90,000 that day promising to balance."

"Trying to keep the P between me and you, I told Daevess he should just find a way to contact you so we can talk, it proved abortive. I was forced to tell Daevees what was happening, then he promised to intervene."

The movie star is yet to release a statement to deny or debunk the claims of the alleged creditor.

Pwajok is an actress who is popular for her role as Blessing in The Johnsons.

She was born on 15th January 2003 and hails from Berom, a tribe in Plateau state although she grew up in Lagos.

She started her acting career at the age of 3 however her breakthrough into the limelight is attributed to her roles in “The Johnsons” and other movies including “Stopping Khloe” and “Desperate Housewives Africa“.

Her first notable movie was “The Tunnel” released in 2014 and also features notable personalities including Patrick Doyle and singer Waje.

